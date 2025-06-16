Spotify just got a big upgrade for offline playlists - and it's particularly good news for Android users

Spotify has upgraded the way you can download playlists to other devices, marking a first for Android users

Android users can now download music and podcasts to other devices right from the Spotify app

Spotify has also added a 'Manage downloads' feature

Spotify has rolled out a useful new upgrade for offline playback, allowing Premium subscribers to download playlists, podcasts, and more to other devices remotely in the Spotify mobile app. The platform has also added an improved management tool for your downloads.

Along with devices such as iPads and laptops, the new feature allows you to download music and podcasts to the best smartwatches. Though a similar function has been available for the best Apple Watches for some time, this marks the first time a feature like this will be available for WearOS devices like the Galaxy Watch and Pixel Watch.

The music streaming service has started rolling out this new feature to Premium subscribers globally, and while it’s far from a completely new function, it’s one that finally takes WearOS users into consideration. It also makes it a lot easier for you to download your favorite music to your smartwatch prior to going on a run without having to navigate the small smartwatch face itself, which I personally find very difficult.

(Image credit: Spotify)

When I say it makes the downloading process easier, I mean it. All you have to do is tap the three-dot icon on a playlist, podcast, or album, then tap ‘Download to other devices’, and the content will appear on other devices where you’re logged in with Spotify.

One of the better parts about this function is that you can initiate downloads to other devices wherever you are, so you don’t have to worry about being near your chosen secondary device for it to work, but it doesn’t end there.

Manage your Spotify downloads easier and smarter

(Image credit: Future)

Spotify’s five-device download limit means that managing your downloads is crucial, and you may find yourself having to free up space on your smartwatch or desktop when you go on a music download binge. But Spotify is helping you manage this with a smarter approach.

When you download content from the Spotify app to other devices, the new ‘Manage downloads’ tab will appear, giving you a clear view of all the devices where your downloads are active.

You can find this in the Spotify mobile app by tapping the three-dot icon on a playlist, album, or podcast you’ve downloaded, and then it will show you a list of the devices you’ve downloaded music to, which you can then remotely amend when you’re nearing the five-device limit.