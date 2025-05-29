Here's what Google Gemini will look like on your Android Auto dashboard

Google Gemini is heading to Android Auto soon

A new video shows how the integration will work

The new AI will replace Google Assistant in cars

Gemini is taking over from Google Assistant across all of Google's apps and devices, and Android Auto will be making the switch soon – as shown by a new demo video that gives us an idea of how the AI assistant is going to work on your car's dashboard.

The video was captured at Google I/O 2025 and posted by 9to5Google, and you can see how Gemini slots in on the right-hand of the screen (or perhaps the left-hand, depending on the rules of the road in your country).

If you've used Gemini on your phone, the interface will be familiar, with the glowing blue-ish ripples showing that Gemini is active. You're then free to ask whatever questions you have on the road, using natural language.

You might want to see nearby gas stations for example, or have Gemini pull up the location of an event you're heading to from your Google Calendar. Anything you can do on your phone you can do through Gemini on Android Auto.

More flexibility

One demo Google showed off was using Gemini to compile a list of ingredients for a particular meal in Google Keep, then asking for directions to the local grocery store to pick up the necessary supplies – all very impressive.

Generally, it's much more flexible and more intelligent than Google Assistant. All of your in-car chats will be synced back to Gemini on the web and on your phone, so you can pick up where you left off on other devices and carry on the conversation.

With Android Automotive (so the version built right into cars), the interface is a little more subtle, with a small pop-up bar showing Gemini. However, the exact look can vary depending on your vehicle and the dashboard screen configuration.

It's not clear exactly when Gemini will show up on Android Auto, but Google has said it's coming soon, and we've seen numerous signs that it's on the way. Gemini is already the default AI assistant on new Android phones.