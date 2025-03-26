Android Auto 14.0 is rolling out now – and it'll soon swap Google Assistant for the smarter Gemini
An AI update is incoming
- Gemini should be heading to Android Auto soon
- The latest Android Auto update lays the foundations
- Google Assistant is being retired across devices
Google is now pushing out Android Auto 14.0 to phones, and while the update doesn't feature anything major in terms of the user-facing interface, it does prepare the way for a big change further down the line: replacing Google Assistant with Gemini.
As spotted by 9to5Google, there are hidden references in the code for the latest Android Auto app that mention Gemini and Gemini Live, suggesting you'll soon be able to talk to Google's more modern AI model from your vehicle.
There are text strings here too, telling you that "Gemini is now the personal AI assistant in your car" and asking for feedback on the "Gemini experience" – clear signs that the switch is coming sooner rather than later.
We also get a mention of "message summary content", so it sounds as though Gemini might be able to summarize your messages as they come in, so you can keep your eyes on the road. Let's hope Google can make sure those summaries are accurate, and sensitive to bad news.
Out with the old, in with the new
None of this is any surprise of course. Google has been pushing Gemini as a Google Assistant replacement for a while now, and earlier this month announced that Google Assistant would be retired this year as far as smartphones go.
Getting other devices on Gemini – smart speakers, wearables, car dashboards – is going to take longer. Gemini is more demanding than Google Assistant in terms of the processing power and memory it needs, so older devices may miss out.
In terms of timescales, a lot of this is still up in the air. Google, understandably, doesn't want to commit to a schedule – but it would seem Android Auto (which is just an extension of Android, after all) is next in line for a Gemini upgrade.
Google Assistant had a good run, first appearing in 2016, but Gemini is now the future. You may have already noticed certain minor features being removed from Google Assistant on smart devices as Google prepares to discontinue its development.
