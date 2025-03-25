Gemini can now see your screen and judge your tabs

News
By published

Google’s AI assistant just got eyes

Google Gemini AI
(Image credit: Google)
  • Google is rolling out new vision features for Gemini Live
  • The AI assistant can now "see" your phone screen or camera feed
  • These upgrades are powered by Project Astra, Google's AI R&D umbrella

Google's Gemini Live is finally getting the gift of sight. The tech giant has quietly begun rolling out features that transform your humble smartphone into an all-seeing eye for its AI assistant.

The new abilities were uncovered by a Reddit user who later shared a video of the features in action. The upgrade lets Gemini peer through your screen or camera lens and process what it sees. The rollout marks the debut of Google's much-discussed and much-anticipated Project Astra.

Based on the video, Gemini's 'eyes' can analyze your screen in real-time through a "Share screen with Live" button. Gemini has long been able to digest static screenshots, but the update maintains a continuous gaze on your screen, looking at whatever you are on your phone for better or for worse.

The other tool makes your phone's camera Gemini's eye. Google has demonstrated that the AI can precisely discern colors and objects. Whether the final product matches the platonic ideal of the demos isn't clear just yet.

A short demo of Project Astra (Share screen with Live) from r/Bard

Astra eyes

The new feature is arriving first for Gemini Advanced subscribers paying $20 a month for the Google One plan with extra AI. The rollout is notably democratic in where the feature appears, though, judging from the Xiaomi phone shown by the Reddit user. Google had previously hinted that Pixel and Galaxy S25 owners would have faster or better access to Project Astra.

Other AI assistants with similar seeing tools exist, but they are mostly tied to third-party apps like Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, Grok, and even Hugging Face's new HuggingSnap app. Having a real-time screen and camera-connect AI built into Android would certainly help entice users interested in an AI assistant to at least try Gemini.

And Google's timing in releasing the feature is notable as it tries to carve out a lead among AI assistants. Though Amazon has been hyping its new “Alexa Plus” update, it has yet to arrive.

Meanwhile, Apple's upgraded Siri has been delayed multiple times. That leaves Google with a temporary but very real lead in the AI assistant race. Gemini, for all its early hiccups and rebranding drama (RIP Bard), is now doing things that neither Alexa nor Siri can match for the moment.

Google has promised that Project Astra will be the "next-generation assistant" everyone wants to use all day. So keep your (and Gemini's) eyes peeled for new features to arrive in the weeks ahead.

You might also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Eric Hal Schwartz
Eric Hal Schwartz
Contributor

Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Pixel 9 Pro og Pixel 9 Pro XL
Gemini AI can see and talk to you about what's on your screen – which could be more helpful than it sounds
Gemini 2.0
Google has just announced the ability to chain actions in Gemini and it could change the way we use AI for good
a google TV
I got a sneak peek of 3 great new AI features for Google Home devices and TVs, and one is straight out of a Black Mirror episode
Man using Gemini Live on an phone.
Free Gemini Live update brings better conversation skills and understanding of accents
Google Gemini AI
Google Gemini update makes asking the AI for assistance feel more like phoning a friend
Google Gemini AI
Google Gemini's new model is the brainstorming AI partner you've been looking for
Latest in Artificial Intelligence
AI hallucinations
We're already trusting AI with too much – I just hope AI hallucinations disappear before it's too late
Google Gemini AI
Gemini can now see your screen and judge your tabs
A phone showing a ChatGPT app error message
ChatGPT was down for many – here's what happened
ChatGPT app on an iPhone
5 things you should ask ChatGPT today – oh, and 1 you should never ask it!
Hume AI
What is Hume: Bring emotional understanding to AI-generated voices
Beautiful.ai
What is Beautiful.ai: Create modern presentations in as little time as possible
Latest in News
Disney Plus logo with popcorn
You can finally tell Disney+ to stop bugging you about that terrible Marvel show you regret starting
Google Gemini AI
Gemini can now see your screen and judge your tabs
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now
Philips Hue
Philips Hue might be working on a video doorbell, and according to a new report, we just got our first look at it
Microsoft
"Another pair of eyes" - Microsoft launches all-new Security Copilot Agents to give security teams the upper hand
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak hints at a 2K display and a titanium frame
More about artificial intelligence
AI hallucinations

We're already trusting AI with too much – I just hope AI hallucinations disappear before it's too late
ChatGPT app on an iPhone

5 things you should ask ChatGPT today – oh, and 1 you should never ask it!
iFi iDSD Valkyrie in gold, on a beige desk

iFi's iDSD Valkyrie DAC wants to guide your music to the great hall of Valhalla

See more latest
Most Popular
iFi iDSD Valkyrie in gold, on a beige desk
iFi's iDSD Valkyrie DAC wants to guide your music to the great hall of Valhalla
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak hints at a 2K display and a titanium frame
Philips Hue
Philips Hue might be working on a video doorbell, and according to a new report, we just got our first look at it
SDUNITED AX835-025FF mini PC
This mini PC with the incredible Strix Halo APU is yet another sign AMD may have given up on big brands for bleeding edge tech
Disney Plus logo with popcorn
You can finally tell Disney+ to stop bugging you about that terrible Marvel show you regret starting
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now
Hatch Restore 3 in Putty
You can finally start your day with The Office theme song, and I couldn't be more excited
Dell Pro Max with GB300
HP and Dell's latest Nvidia powered PCs are likely to be some of the most expensive workstations ever launched
Shape of Russia filled with Russian flag-colored internet codes on a black hacking background
A new wave of blocks in Russia targets VPN apps and Cloudflare subnets
An abstract image of digital security.
Fake file converters are stealing info, pushing ransomware, FBI warns