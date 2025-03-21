This AI app claims it can see what I'm looking at – which it mostly can

News
By published

Though I wouldn't trust Hugging Snap to guide my whole life

Hugging Snap
(Image credit: Hugging Face)
  • Hugging Face has launched HuggingSnap, an iOS app that can analyze and describe whatever your iPhone's camera sees.
  • The app works offline, never sending data to the cloud.
  • HuggingSnap is imperfect but demonstrates what can be done entirely on-device.

Giving eyesight to AI is becoming increasingly common as tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini roll out glasses for their AI tools. Hugging Face has just dropped its own spin on the idea with a new iOS app called HuggingSnap that offers to look at the world through your iPhone’s camera and describe what it sees without ever connecting to the cloud.

Think of it like having a personal tour guide who knows how to keep their mouth shut. HuggingSnap runs entirely offline using Hugging Face’s in-house vision model, smolVLM2, to enable instant object recognition, scene descriptions, text reading, and general observations about your surroundings without any of your data being sent off into the internet void.

That offline capability makes HuggingSnap particularly useful in situations where connectivity is spotty. If you’re hiking in the wilderness, traveling abroad without reliable internet, or simply in one of those grocery store aisles where cell service mysteriously disappears, then having the capacity on your phone is a real boon. Plus, the app claims to be super efficient, meaning it won’t drain your battery the way cloud-based AI models do.

HuggingSnap looks at my world

I decided to give the app a whirl. First, I pointed it at my laptop screen while my browser was on my TechRadar biography. At first, the app did a solid job transcribing the text and explaining what it saw. It drifted from reality when it saw the headlines and other details around my bio, however. HuggingSnap thought the references to new computer chips in a headline were an indicator of what's powering my laptop, and seemed to think some of the names in headlines indicated other people who use my laptop.

Hugging Snap

(Image credit: Hugging Snap Screenshot)

I then pointed my camera at my son's playpen full of toys I hadn't cleaned up yet. Again, the AI did a great job with the broad strokes in describing the play area and the toys inside. It got the colors and even the textures right when identifying stuffed toys versus blocks. It also fell down in some of the details. For instance, it called a bear a dog and seemed to think a stacking ring was a ball. Overall, I'd call HuggingSnap's AI great for describing a scene to a friend but not quite good enough for a police report.

Hugging Snap

(Image credit: Hugging Snap Screenshot)

See the future

HuggingSnap’s on-device approach stands out from your iPhone's built-in abilities. While the device can identify plants, copy text from images, and tell you whether that spider on your wall is the kind that should make you relocate, it almost always has to send some information to the cloud.

HuggingSnap is notable in a world where most apps want to track everything short of your blood type. That said, Apple is heavily investing in on-device AI for its future iPhones. But for now, if you want privacy with your AI vision, HuggingSnap might be perfect for you.

You might also like

See more Computing News
Eric Hal Schwartz
Eric Hal Schwartz
Contributor

Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Visual Intelligence on an iPhone 16
Don't judge Apple Intelligence by today's summaries, smartphone AI is going to be amazing... eventually
Elon Musk&#039;s new artificial intelligence logo
Grok's mobile app is here – and it might not be very careful
Apple Intelligence Image Playground-generated images of Lance Ulanoff
I used Apple Image Playground to send AI holiday greetings to my whole family and they were very confused
Hugging Face
What is Hugging Face? Everything we know about the ML platform
Apple Vision Pro Review
Apple Intelligence finally arrives on Vision Pro, but it's the new iOS app that might turn heads
Polycam
Polycam pulls in the real world and makes sense of it in 3D – and I am hooked
Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Google Gemini Canvas
Is Gemini Canvas better than ChatGPT Canvas? I tested out both AI writing tools to find out which is king
Hugging Snap
This AI app claims it can see what I'm looking at – which it mostly can
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Review
Siri's chances to beat ChatGPT just got a whole lot better
Boston Dynamics all electric Altas
This robot can do a cartwheel better than me and now I'm freaking out – but in a good way
ChatGPT Voice mode
How to add ChatGPT or Gemini voice mode to your iPhone Action button (while you wait for Siri's big upgrade)
Taco Bell AI Drive-Thru
AI is taking over your favorite fast food restaurants as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC team up with Nvidia - 500 locations by the end of 2025
Latest in News
Citroen 2CV
The retro EV resurgence is in full swing, as Citroen confirms the iconic 2CV will return with batteries
Hugging Snap
This AI app claims it can see what I'm looking at – which it mostly can
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
More about artificial intelligence
Google Gemini Canvas

Is Gemini Canvas better than ChatGPT Canvas? I tested out both AI writing tools to find out which is king
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Review

Siri's chances to beat ChatGPT just got a whole lot better
YouTube Premium

Would you pay for better sound on YouTube? The video-sharing platform could soon let you control audio quality, but it'll cost you
See more latest
Most Popular
YouTube Premium
Would you pay for better sound on YouTube? The video-sharing platform could soon let you control audio quality, but it'll cost you
Citroen 2CV
The retro EV resurgence is in full swing, as Citroen confirms the iconic 2CV will return with batteries
I Hate This Place artwork
Bloober Team is keeping busy as it announces its next survival horror game I Hate This Place and offers a new look at its upcoming title Cronos: The New Dawn
Equal1 Bell-1 quantum computer
This is the first quantum computer you can actually buy (and use, and power): Equal1's Bell-1 uses a standard power socket
Ryzen AI Max+ 395
Obscure Chinese PC vendor gets preferential AMD treatment as Lisa Su signs first desktop PC with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 ahead of May launch
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs
SanDisk Slim Dual Drive
This is the first 2TB dual-port external SSD ever and it's not as expensive as you may think
Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro
A sign of things to come? This portable monitor comes with Google TV, a remote control and a very well hidden Android PC
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
Kioxia LC9 2.5 SSD
After 7 years, Exadrive's 100TB 2.5-inch SSD is finally superseded by a far superior 122.88TB model from Kioxia