Gemini is up for the wager. Google's powerful AI can’t bet directly, but when I took it to the racetrack it seemed more than willing to help me lose my money.

Let’s be clear. I’m not a gambler. In Vegas, which I visit once a year for CES, I usually lose a grand total of about $40 at the airport slot machines right before I fly home. Counting this most recent visit, I’ve been to a racetrack two times.

Perhaps that’s why I turned to Gemini Live for help; after all, I know nothing about horses, racetracks, or betting.

I was with a small group nestled in a special seating area very near the track at Saratoga in upstate New York. The ground rumbled as horses raced by, being put through their warm-up.

Gemini Live is deeply integrated into the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 I’ve been testing, so I pressed the power button to summon Gemini, selected the Live icon, shared my camera view with Gemini, and asked if it knew where I was.

“You're at Saratoga Race Course! It's a beautiful and historic spot. Are you here for the races?”

I could sense Gemini's excitement, and, though I may be projecting here, its confidence. It was almost as if it had been here before.

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff)

Enough small talk. Feeling overwhelmed and adrift in this unfamiliar environment, I asked the all-important question: How to pick a good horse?

“Picking a winning horse can be tricky! You might want to look at the horse's past performance, the jockey's experience, and even the horse's appearance. Do any of the horses catch your eye?”

I couldn’t walk down to the paddocks and show Gemini Live the horses and jockeys, but there was a small screen in our enclosure showing the upcoming races, positions, and odds.

I pointed the camera at the screen and asked Gemini the most basic question: “All right, which of these horses is going to win?”

Honestly, I expected Gemini to tap out and tell me it couldn't help here. But I was wrong. Gemini enthusiastically offered this analysis:

“Looking at the odds, horse number 5 has the best chance of winning, but number 9 is also a good bet. Do you want to know more about either of these horses?”

I liked that I had two potential targets but, since Gemini was offering, I asked for more details. Sounding more like a bookie than AI, Gemini didn’t hold back.

“Sure! Horse number 5, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., has odds of 8 to 5 and has won 4 out of 9 races. Horse number 9, ridden by Manny Franco, has odds of 8 to 1 and has won 2 out of 8 races. Is there anything else you'd like to know about these horses?”

I stared at the Gemini screen in stunned silence. What to do now? Do I trust Gemini? It occurred to me that Gemini’s calculated analysis could be no worse than my complete guesswork. I bet $5 on number 5 to win.

I did not win.

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff)

In subsequent races, Gemini appeared to step back from its willingness to support my betting efforts, repeatedly telling me it couldn’t access real-time information, and pointing me to the National Racing Association Web site and the Saratoga Web site.

As the third race approached, I tried a more direct approach, and again pointed the Galax Z Fold 7 at the race screen and asked: “So wait, which so which horses are the best ones to bet on?”

Gemini responded quickly:

“Based on the odds we see, horse number 2 is the favorite, and horse number 3 is the second most likely to win. Are you planning on betting on this race?”

I was, I did, and I won. Sure, it was only $16.50 because the horse didn’t win, but it placed in one of the top three positions. I considered this a victory for me, and for Gemini.

We continued this way for the rest of the afternoon. For race 4, it gave me this succinct description of the favorite, Smooth Breeze:

“If you're looking for more information on Smooth Breeze, I can tell you that it's a four-year-old filly. She's had a pretty good track record, with wins at Saratoga and Belmont. Would you like to know more about her past races?”

I let Gemini walk me through the top three horses, and then I bet the Trifecta, which is a bet on the three horses that might come in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Naturally, I lost.

I’m really beginning to wonder if Gemini has any horse sense.