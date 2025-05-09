When I die, please do not produce an AI version of me

Someday, hopefully not soon, I'll shed this mortal coil and in short order be forgotten. Unless someone makes an AI Lance Ulanoff.

In short, please don't.

I had this epiphany and realized the need for a public statement that might one day protect my likeness from appearing after my demise after reading about the tragic case of an Arizona man and road rage victim whose AI avatar delivered a short and, I must admit, moving speech to a judge who was considering the sentence of the man who, according to the ruling, killed him.

It's a terrible and sad case, and in the video, Christopher Pelkey appears to deliver forgiveness and even some humor. It's not a perfect rendering. The voice sometimes sounds robotic, and the video is a bit stiff, but the overall effect is quite a thing.

There's no getting around the tragedy of the court case, but the decision by Pelkey's family to bring him to life as an AI-generated avatar is problematic. While Pelkey appears to be delivering the impassioned words, they're actually written by his sister. I assume she knew her brother well, but I doubt she can know exactly what he would have said in the event of his death.

There's no stopping this now

This slippery slope we're standing over is crumbling underfoot, and we are about to slide down into a very weird and uncanny valley. That this technology was used in a court of law and done without, it appears, the assistance of a major corporation or significant funds, means that more and more people will consider not only trying to bring dead relatives back to digital life but also enabling real-world and sometimes important interactions for them.

Pelkey's appearance is an extreme case, for now, but will likely not be an outlier. I expect others to start putting long-lost relatives to work as AI avatars in all sorts of cases, from class action suits to civil divorce proceedings.

I'm sure many family members will think they're acting in your best interest when they digitally resurrect you. Just this week, we saw the family of legendary NBA broadcaster Jim Fagan okay the AI recreation of his voice for future NBA games (mostly promos and not, it seems, any play-by-play). I'm sure that a full-bodied AI Fagan isn't far behind.

Pelkey, though, was not a celebrity, and businesses will likely crop up to help anyone digital revive Grandma, a brother, Sis, Aunt June, anyone you've lost and desperately miss.

Just don't

I understand the intention and, to be honest, I don't know if I would reject a chance to "bring back a loved one." Of course, you're not bringing back anyone. The AI avatar will only look and sound like the deceased, though I guess it could go further than that.

Last year, I wrote about Silicon Intelligence, a Chinese company that wants to use photos and videos to build a digital persona that can even respond in ways that the original, living relative might have done.

The technology necessary to make fully functioning digital replicas of anyone living or dead is here now, which is why I'm encouraging everyone to declare publicly whether or not they approve of this for their corporeal presence.

I understand that with the hours and hours of videos and thousands of photos available online depicting me blathering on about technology, I'm an easy target for this. My family may not be interested in resurrecting me, but I worry any enterprising techy could build their own Lance Ulanoff and then spend hours teasing it about all the times the real Lance Ulanoff was wrong.