Age is just a number, or so people entering late middle age like to say. It's also inevitable. No matter where you are on life's journey, you are growing up, getting older, slouching toward expiration. It's only natural that we turn to the most readily available technology for answers about the inevitable. And no, I'm not talking about those ridiculous light masks. Instead, I'm asking AI to ponder my deterioration.

I'm not the only one. Multi-millionaire Bryan Johnson is turning his quest to forestall death into a religion and one that has a deep connection to AI.

In a recent interview with MIT Technology Review, Johnson outlined his plans for a new "Don't Die" religion and how AI could factor into our longevity. He wants to train models on things like conflict resolution, which I assume could help us avoid wars that lead to, tragically, lots more death.

But for Johnson, who has invested deeply in extending his own life, AI will not only change how we treat ourselves, it may also impact how we view religion. AI's ubiquity (and growing influence and power) may lead people to think of their bodies as "God."

Heady stuff, I know. More practically, though, Johnson said he's feeding his body data into an algorithm. "I’ve been testing the hypothesis that if I get a whole bunch of data about my body, and I give it to an algorithm, and feed that algorithm updates with scientific evidence, then it would eventually do a better job than a doctor. So I gave myself over to an algorithm," he told MIT.

Like Johnston, I'm deeply invested in my longevity, but without the millions to spend on it. I do, though, have access to myriad AIs that are all, I presume, ready and willing to guide me on my physical journey.

Even though I haven't fed all my physical data into these AI systems, I assumed each one of them could offer some useful advice and maybe help me turn back the hands of time, if only a little bit.

A question of age

I posed the same question to ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, and Claude AI: "What's the best way to combat aging?"

ChatGPT leaped right into some well-worn advice, telling me:

"Staying active, eating a balanced diet, and keeping a positive mindset can really help. Regular exercise and maintaining strong social connections are also important. And don’t forget to keep your brain engaged with new challenges and learning opportunities. Is there any specific area you’d like to focus on?"

This is all good and unsurprising advice, and since it asked, I followed up with, "How do I look younger?"

As I expected, ChatGPT talked about hydration, sunscreen, eating fruits and vegetables, sleep, and exercise. One thing I didn't know is that vitamin C can help.

AI is my Copilot

I switched to Microsoft's platform (which, like ChatGPT, is based on OpenAI models).

Seeming to understand my anxiety, Copilot started by talking me down off the proverbial ledge:

"Aging is a natural part of life, but focusing on a few key areas can help you age gracefully. Staying active keeps your body strong, while a balanced diet filled with fruits, veggies, lean proteins, and healthy fats nourishes your skin and cells. Don't underestimate the power of staying mentally sharp, too, whether that's through learning new things or keeping social connections alive. How about a creative hobby or meditation for a mental boost?"

I like the "aging gracefully" part. Copilot knows we're not talking about trying to live forever, as I think Johnston may be trying to do, but decaying with grace (and maybe courage). Its advice was a bit more general than ChatGPT's, but it, too, mentioned my diet and physical activity.

AI anti-aging aswers. From left-to-right, ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude AI, and Gemini. (Image credit: Future)

Claude's textbook approach

Unlike ChatGPT and Copilot, Anthropic's Claude AI can't answer in voice, so its response was far less conversational and offered a more textbook approach to anti-aging:

"There are many evidence-based approaches to combat aging and promote longevity. Here’s what science currently suggests:

1. Dietary strategies - Caloric restriction, intermittent fasting, and Mediterranean or DASH diets have shown longevity benefits

2. Regular exercise - Both aerobic and resistance training help maintain muscle mass, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function

3. Sleep optimization - 7-8 hours of quality sleep supports cellular repair and immune function

4. Stress management - Chronic stress accelerates aging through inflammation and telomere shortening

5. Social connection - Strong relationships are consistently linked to longer lifespans

6. Cognitive engagement - Learning new skills and mental challenges support brain health

7. Supplements - Some show promise but with varying evidence (NAD+ precursors, resveratrol)

8. Lifestyle choices - Avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol, and minimizing UV exposure protect against premature aging

To be honest, this was some of the best advice. I appreciate the detail around lifestyle choices, perhaps because they align with some of my own.

Doctor Gemini

Of all the AI chatbots I spoke to, only Gemini added a big and, I think, important caveat at the beginning and end of its generative advice:

"This is for informational purposes only. For medical advice or diagnosis, consult a professional.

While aging is a natural process, there are ways to promote healthy aging. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management techniques can help. Prioritizing quality sleep and staying socially connected can also make a big difference. And of course, don't forget the importance of regular checkups with your doctor.

Just a reminder that I don't provide medical advice or diagnoses. You should always talk to a medical professional."

Sure, the lawyers probably made Google add that, but it's a good reminder that while AIs like Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and others are always looking to help, their advice should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Consult your doctor

It's not just that AIs can still hallucinate, but what they know about our bodies and health is still a compendium of fact and opinion-based information pulled from countless sources and training. The models and algorithms meld it to give you the best possible advice. As you can see, most of it is accurate, but, for now at least, these AIs do not know you and may not know, for instance, that you have a Vitamin C allergy or that physical activity is difficult for you because of a disability.

Ultimately, you have to take their advice as suggestions and then, as Gemini says, consult a professional.

There may come a time when, as Bryan Johnson predicts, we're pouring all of our data into these systems and they know more about us than a doctor and have more information at their fingertips than any one healthcare professional ever could. But we are not there yet. So while Johnston relies on AI to help him make anti-aging choices, you should still talk to your doctor first.

Also, I think I need to start using moisturizer.