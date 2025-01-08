Smart-lighting brand Nanoleaf unveils LED Light Therapy Face Mask, and it's surprisingly cheap
It could help treat acne, fine lines, and more
- Nanoleaf is turning its hand to health and wellness
- The smart-lighting maker has unveiled a new LED Light Therapy Face Mask
- It features seven treatment modes that can help heal your skin, targeting conditions like acne and uneven tones
Nanoleaf, maker of some of the best smart lights in the business, has unveiled a LED Light Therapy Face Mask at CES 2025, which promises seven treatment modes to target a variety of skin conditions.
Nanoleaf's LED Light Therapy Face Mask has been certified by the FDA, which regulates medical devices in the US, and the company says it heralds an "exciting evolution and expansion into the wellness industry."
It features Nanoleaf's own LED technology to provide seven different treatments, using both red and near-infrared light (NIR). Studies from as early as 2014 have found that red light can aid "skin rejuvenation and intradermal collagen increase." More recently, a 2021 study noted "A reasonable body of clinical trial evidence exists to support the role of low-energy red/near-infrared light as a safe and effective method of skin rejuvenation, treatment of acne vulgaris and alopecia."
Nanoleaf says its face mask features "exceptional irradiance" (the power density of the LEDs), and offers lower treatment times for optimal results. As noted, there are seven different treatment modes to target specific skin concerns.
Nanoleaf enters the LED therapy market
To address the elephant in the room, the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask does look ever-so-slightly nightmarish. However, a quick Google search will show you that there are no good answers when it comes to styling a glowing face mask made of medical-grade materials. Therabody's rival TheraFace Mask, for instance, looks like something you'd wear to storm a medieval castle at the behest of your liege lord.
Styling aside, the Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy face Mask has one surprising trick up its sleeve, and that's a very attractive price. The Nanoleaf mask is available to pre-order now in the US, where it costs $149.99, and there's a 10% discount coupon available at launch. There's no word on UK pricing yet, and the mask doesn't appear to be available in Australia, but UK customers can probably expect to pay no more than £150.
By contrast, the TheraFace Mask is £499 / $599 / $899, so the Nanoleaf is vastly cheaper. While it doesn't offer Therabody's massaging vibration therapy, it does have more lighting modes. Not only is the Nanoleaf cheaper than TheraFace, but it's also cheaper than pretty much every LED face mask from a reputable brand on the market, including Shark and CurrentBody.
On price point alone you can color us pretty impressed, and we're adding this one to our list of the best wearable and fitness tech of CES 2025.
