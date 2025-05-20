Nanoleaf's new indoor and outdoor smart lights are its funkiest designs to date

Nanoleaf has added two new color-shifting smart lights to its collection

The Rope Light can be bent into any shape and mounted on an interior wall

The Solar Garden Lights resemble tulips and are made for use outdoors

Nanoleaf has launched two new smart lights to liven up your home indoors and out: the Nanoleaf Rope Light, which you can position on your wall in any shape you like, and which can be set to your choice of colors and gradients, and the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights, which add a little glow to your yard after dark.

Although Nanoleaf makes smart bulbs to fit your ordinary ceiling lights and lamps, the company is best known for fun and funky products like the Nanoleaf x Fantaqi EXPO illuminated display cases for showing off your collectibles, the Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes that can be arranged on your walls in any way you see fit, and the Nanoleaf Smart Holiday String Lights, which add festive cheer indoors or out.

The latest addition to Nanoleaf's collection of fun interior smart lights is the Rope Light – a five-meter LED string that you can bend and twist into any shape, and attach to your wall.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

The Nanoleaf Rope Light has 420 LEDs and 70 addressable color zones, allowing you to create smooth gradients and animations. It's compatible with the Nanoleaf app, which allows you to apply scenes or make your own custom color palettes by drawing with your fingertip.

You can also use the Rope Light to mirror the colors on your PC monitor via the Nanoleaf desktop app. We'll be testing it soon to see how it compares with the best Ambilight alternatives, and whether it deserves a spot in our guide to the best smart lights.

It costs $69.99 (about £50 / AU$110), and is available now direct from Nanoleaf.

How does your garden glow?

The Rope Light looks great, and I look forward to testing it, but personally I'm most excited by the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights. These weather-resistant smart lights resemble a bunch of tulips and can be staked into the ground wherever you like.

As the name suggests, each cluster of lights is connected to a solar panel, which you can position to catch the optimum amount of sunshine, and has a subtle black and gray finish to blend in with the plants and ornaments in your garden.

Although they'd look striking lining the edge of your garden path, judging by Nanoleaf's photos, the Solar Garden Lights look particularly striking when placed right beside a plant, where the lights seem to be growing out of it organically. Unlike most garden lights, I can imagine them working well in a pot, so you can enjoy them even if you only have a balcony or paved yard.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

They aren't compatible with the Nanoleaf app (which is perhaps a bit of a shame), but their daylight sensors mean you can sync them so they only turn on after dark, and they come with a remote control that lets you change their colors, apply scenes, and set timers.

The Solar Garden Lights are also available today direct from Nanoleaf, and cost $49.99 (about £40 / AU$80) for a set of two light clusters.