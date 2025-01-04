This AI-powered strength machine could be Peloton for gym rats, and it looks incredible

amp fitness, a new AI-powered strength machine, is on display at CES 2025

It’s backed by influencers such as online strength coach Chris Heria and actor Terry Crews

amp officially launches in January 2025

When it comes to fitness, there are all kinds of gadgets designed to optimize our workouts, improve our health, and shoehorn technology into our otherwise-offline physical pursuits. From the best smartwatches and running watches to the best fitness apps and connected kit like Peloton, right down to the wacky stuff like continuous glucose monitors, technology has woven its way into our exercise and diets.

However, one area where technology hasn't so far been able to gain a foothold is strength training. Sure, there have been attempts – Technogym’s AI-powered dumbbells spring to mind – but while running and outdoor cycling got Strava, hiking got AllTrails and spin classes got Peloton, the barbell has yet to see any real tech-based innovation.

(Image credit: AMP)

That’s because, by its nature, strength training is a primal, offline, natural activity, one with little scope for enhancement beyond having a device to count your reps for you with mild inaccuracy, or to plan your next workout. You can’t measure muscle growth with a sensor. There are plenty of apps that help with programming, but in hardware terms, there’s nothing that can really enhance strength training beyond perhaps a rest timer.

That may all be about to change, however. Showcased at this year’s CES 2025 conference and available to pre-order now, amp takes the old-school gym-based cable machine and jazzes it up with a futuristic design and AI smarts. It’s a machine that might just be strength training’s 'Peloton moment'.

It’s essentially a slick-looking, highly adjustable cable machine with a camera and a companion app that you attach to a wall in your house. You can choose multiple kinds of resistance electronically, from a start-to-finish static mode to 'band', mode which starts out slack and becomes more resistant as you reach the peak of your movement, aping the use of resistance bands. You can control the level of resistance with a simple dial.

A new era of strength training that looks—and feels—like nothing else. - YouTube Watch On

It’s got challenges and leaderboards to get those gamified Peloton addicts onboard, and follow-along workouts and programming produced in partnership with popular fitness influencers, such as YouTube star Chris Heria. A press release states the device “features an AI system that adapts workouts in real-time, ensuring users are always challenged and supported on their fitness journey”.

It’s endorsed by bodybuilders like Larry Wheels, and Brooklyn 99 actor Terry Crews has also thrown his (considerable) weight behind it.

There’s no denying it looks good, like a Hydrow (another connected fitness success story) mounted on the wall. It seems incredibly simple to use, and while I was initially skeptical about the benefits an AI-powered machine could bring to strength training, I can certainly see amp at least being a mild success, in an arena where other post-COVID home workout strength tech has failed dismally to generate any excitement. If it had been released in 2019, it probably would have been a roaring triumph.

We can’t wait to put it through its paces with a proper strength workout. amp will cost $1,795 in the US (around £1,450 / AU$2,900) – not cheap, but cheaper than a Peloton. It's available for pre-order now, and will release in the US initially in early January.