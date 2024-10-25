Technogym's mega-expensive, AI-powered dumbbells might be my pick for the hottest fitness product of the year

Fitness giant Technogym announced the launch of an innovative new set of connected dumbbells powered by AI this week.

The Technogym Connected Dumbbells are designed for at-home strength training and pack in 12 sets of weight into one size. Weight ranges from 2kg to 24 kg (in 2kg increments) providing a broad range for at-home workouts. The weight is calibrated by rotating the handle, and the mechanism moves with a very satisfying click.

I had the chance to go hands on with these at Technogym's flagship Mayfair store recently. Alongside the best treadmills such as the Technogym Run, exercise bikes, and Technogym's own pricey weights bench, these smart dumbbells stood out to me, and I just had to try them.

The dumbbells are smart thanks to a built-in sensor that analyzes movement and tracks performance, letting you adjust weight, personalize your workouts, and increase results.

Technogym AI Coach uses the data collected to choose exercises and weight that will benefit you, tailored through the Technogym app.

(Image credit: Technogym)

Available now from Technogym's UK website, Technogym's Connected Dumbbells will set you back a cool £1,410. For that, you get the weight and accompanying mount to rest them in, and they'll provide personalized workouts tailored to your performance.

However, if you want the full experience, you'll be looking at £2,530 for Technogym's Connected Dumbbells+. That gets you the personalized load prescriptions powered by AI, and a very stylish Technogym stand for your weights. A felt drawer houses a foam roller, training mat, and three looped resistance bands to complement your training.

For that price, Technogym will also install the dumbbells in your home, assembling and configuring them, and even taking away the packaging when they're done.

Pricing aside, you'll also need a Technogym Plus membership to get the full workout experience. Priced at £8.99 a month or £89.99 a year, you'll get two months included when you buy.

Technogym's Connected Dumbbells are coming to the US and Australia in 2025 (pricing tbc), right now they're available in the UK, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

An emerging fitness trend in 2024, Technogym joins Kabata, another fitness group trying to pioneer AI-powered dumbells and workouts for your home. Technogym has beaten Kabata to the punch with their launch, but Kabata should be less expensive when they do arrive.