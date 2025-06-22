The Robera Neo is an autonomous golf cart that follows you using AI

A built-in camera can record every stroke for instant video analysis

It’s already raised more than $300,000 on Kickstarter

Golf is no stranger to tech. From the best GPS golf watches to launch monitors, the game has embraced innovation. But Robera’s latest invention might be golf’s biggest evolution to date: an autonomous cart that carries your clubs and critiques your swing while trailing you from hole to hole.

Launched on Kickstarter, the Robera Neo has raised more than $300,000 (around £225,000 / AU$470,000) – over 6000% of its original target. First delivery is slated for July 2025 and those numbers suggest plenty of golfers are ready to upgrade their trolleys.

Follow-me carts aren’t a new concept. But unlike traditional electric models, the Neo doesn’t rely on a Bluetooth handset or wireless tether. Instead, it uses an AI-powered vision system to track your position and shadow you as you chip down the fairway. That also means it can steer around hazards, whether that’s a bunker or your golf buddy.

The Neo doesn’t just take the effort out of carrying your clubs: it can also shave strokes off your score. Parked next to the tee, it uses a built-in camera to record your swing. You can then review frame-by-frame analysis on the cart’s detachable tablet, for feedback to rival a human caddy.

Teeing off with autonomy

Because golfers have enough gear to worry about, the Neo majors on hands-free control. The smart follow system supports gesture and voice commands, allowing you to summon or dispatch the cart at a distance. If you’re sure of the shot, you can even send it on ahead. You can also use the remote to hail it from 100 meters away.

With a database of 40,000 courses on-board, the Neo uses GPS mapping to dynamically plan the most power-efficient route forward. It’s not an entirely autonomous experience, though: while the consumer version can find its way along the fairway, traveling from one fairway to the next requires a manual route input. Only the commercial model supports full-course navigation.

Still, the Neo can handle tricky conditions like a pro. An IPX5 rating means it can play in the rain, while treaded wheels help it tackle inclines of up to 25 degrees. A removable 288Wh battery can also see it through a solid 27 holes. And thanks to 100W fast charging, the Neo can go for another round after lunch.

Robera Neo — Next-Gen Smart Golf Cart with AI Vision & GPS Navigation - YouTube Watch On

It’s all designed to be clever and convenient. It is heavier than a standard golf trolley at 15kg, but the folding design should make it easy enough to stash in the garage. It’s also significantly more expensive, with the base-level early bird package costing $1,979 (around £1,500 / AU$3,100). The tablet version starts at $2,639 (around £2,000 / AU$4,150).

That’s a lot for a trolley. But it’s cheaper than paying a pro for personalized coaching every time you play. If you want something to carry your clubs and give you feedback, without the need for small talk between swings, the Neo could well be the way forward.

Whether it replaces your caddy or simply gives your game a boost, it certainly promises to upgrade your game. The follow-me mode is nifty, but getting instant feedback without a lesson or launch monitor is what will appeal to many. Plus the fact that a robot won’t roll its eyes when you shank a shot. All of the usual crowd-funding warnings apply, but I'm looking forward to see if it's up to par.