These new robot lawn mowers use self-driving car tech to navigate
Eufy's first lawnbots don't rely on satellite signals or boundary wires
- Eufy has launched its first lawnbots: the Eufy E15 and (US-only) E18
- They're visual full self-driving bots, which use cameras and AI algorithms to navigate
- They don't need to use boundary wires or RTK receivers
Robotic lawn mowers have come a long way in recent years. Boundary wires are gradually becoming a thing of the past, with most modern lawnbots using RTK receivers to navigate neatly and accurately using satellite signals. But Eufy's new models take things a step further, and operate without either of those.
The new Eufy E15 and E18 are V-FSD (visual full self-driving) robot lawn mowers, and find their way around using a combination of binocular cameras and AI algorithms – it's a similar system to what you'd find in a self-driving car.
Aside from not having to deal with the extra hassle of setting up a separate RTK receiver, this could be an ideal solution for those who have a lot of overhead obstacles in their garden – satellite navigation relies on a direct line of sight to multiple satellites in the sky.
These are Eufy's first ever lawnbots – the brand is better known for its robot vacuums, smart locks and security cameras. Given that a Eufy model is currently sitting at the top of TechRadar's best robot vacuum ranking, I'm intrigued to see if it can take some of that indoor magic outside.
Eufy promises an effort-free setup process: simply connect the bot up to your Wi-Fi, pop it on your lawn, and it'll automatically map the area. The V-FSD 1.0 tech is designed to accurately identify lawn edges and paths, as well as spotting any obstacles to avoid. There's the option to add no-go zones (via the app, without having to drive the lawnbot over as you would usually have to) and to map multiple lawn zones.
The system might sound a little too good to be true, but based on our early tests things are looking very promising. So far, our reviewer has been impressed by his E15's navigation, reporting largely accurate auto-mapping and reliable object avoidance for anything the size of a tennis ball or larger. We'll get a full review live as soon as we've had a chance to put it through its paces properly.
The Eufy E15 is available in the US and UK, and is designed for yards up to 0.2 acres / 800m², while the E18 is currently US-only, and can tackle larger spaces up to 0.3 acres / 1,200m².
Like a satellite-based lawnbot, both of these V-FSD models can cut in uniform lines. You can adjust desired cutting height between 1-3in / 2.5-7.5cm, and there's also a 'Ride On Edge' feature where the bot will straddle the perimeter of paths so you don't need to bother trimming the edges manually.
The bots come equipped with a GPS+4G anti-theft system, backed up with the option of remote visual camera viewing.
In the US, the E15 and E18 are available to buy now direct from Eufy US, at a list price of $1,799.99 and $1,999.99 respectively. In the UK, the E15 is available direct from Eufy UK for £1,499.
