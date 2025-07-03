When it comes to cleaning habits, opinions vary massively. I manage all the floorcare articles on TechRadar, and while I have some of the very best vacuum cleaners in my cupboard, and spend a lot more time thinking about vacuuming than the average person, that doesn't mean I'm actually doing it that regularly.

To find out if my cleaning habits are up to scratch, I decided to find out – from a cleaning expert – exactly how often we should all be vacuuming our floors. I spoke to Kiril Natov, a carpet and upholstery cleaning technician and CEO of cleaning company Premium Clean, with 18 years of experience in the industry. Here's what he had to say…

How often should you vacuum carpets? "Aim to vacuum carpets at least twice a week, even if they don't appear dirty," suggests Natov. If you have pets or children, he recommends upping that frequency. Does it matter what kind of vacuum you use? "For cut pile carpets, use a vacuum with a beater bar or brush to enhance cleaning," Natov advises. A beater bar is just a rotating roller within the cleaner head, often with bristles, which helps agitate the carpet fibers. When the TechRadar team is recommending the best vacuums for carpet, we also look for models that have enough suction to pull up dust and debris that's wedged deeper into the carpet. Natov also suggests you could use a robovac. My experience is that even today's best robot vacuums don't have enough suction to really deep clean carpet, but they are great for staying on top of regular, light cleans.

A beater bar will help agitate the carpet fibers (Image credit: Future)

How often should you vacuum hard floor? "We recommend vacuuming hardwood floors once a week," says Natov. He suggests using your vacuum's hard floor setting if it has one. What kind of vacuum should you use for hard floors? "Any vacuum can suck dust, hair, and crumbs off your hardwood, tile, or vinyl floors, but some models do it better than others," says Natov. "To avoid scattering debris or possibly damaging delicate flooring, look for a vacuum that either lets you switch off the spinning brush roll or has a special cleaner head with soft bristles." My own top picks for the best vacuum cleaners for hardwood floor are models that include a dedicated fluffy floor head – as Natov says, these are perfect for cleaning dust and debris from the surface of even delicate hard floors. Examples include the Dyson V15 Detect and the Dreame R20.

For hard floors, look for a vacuum with a dedicated soft roller – Dyson's version comes with a laser to highlight dust (Image credit: Future)

Featured expert Featured expert Kiril Natov CEO at Premium Clean Kiril is a carpet and upholstery cleaning technician with a total of 18 years in the industry. He launched his family-run, London-based cleaning company Premium Clean in 2009.

How often should you vacuum your sofa? "We recommend vacuuming the furniture and upholstery fabric once a month," says Natov, noting that pet owners might want to increase that to fortnightly. He suggests paying special attention to your sofa – it's one of the most high-traffic areas in your home, so it's bound to pick up dirt and dust. When it comes to cleaning furniture and upholstery, it's all about the attachments. If you're buying a cordless vacuum, look for one with a mini motorized cleaner head – kind of like a shrunk-down version of the main floor head. This will help you cover larger, uneven surfaces like sofa cushions.

A mini motorized tool is ideal for cleaning sofas and other soft furnishings (Image credit: Future)

Natov's final hot tip for ensuring a thorough clean is to stay on top of vacuum cleaner maintenance. Clean your filters regularly (and make sure they're completely dry before putting them back into the machine – or your vacuum will start to smell), replace filters in line with manufacturer guidelines, stay on top of emptying the dust cup, and don't forget to clean the attachments, too.

