How long should a vacuum cleaner last? Not as long as you might expect

Vacuum cleaners aren't just nice to have: they're essential to maintaining a clean and hygienic home. But the best vacuum cleaners do cost quite a bit of money.

It's worth knowing how long they're likely to last, then, so you can budget for a replacement. After all, you don't want to spend weeks on your hands and knees with a dustpan and brush while you wait to save the cash for a new one.

Estimates for how long a vacuum cleaner will last ranges from just three years right up to eight years.

Sophie Lane, product training manager at Miele GB, says: "The lifespan of a vacuum cleaner depends on its type and how frequently it’s used, but most vacuums should last at least 10 years."

Survey data from Consumer Reports in 2016 found that vacuums tended to last for an average of eight years. However, vacuum tech has changed a lot since then. It seems likely that both figures are for corded vacuums, which tend to have a much longer lifespan than cordless ones.

How long should a vacuum cleaner last?

The projected lifespan varies massively for different types of cleaner. Here's roughly how long experts suggest each type of vacuum might last:

Cordless stick vacuums: 3-5 years

3-5 years Corded vacuums: 8-10 years

8-10 years Robot vacuums: 4-7 seven years

This isn't a perfect system – the quality of cleaner and how much you pay for it will factor in (even today's best cheap vacuums are likely to have a shorter lifespan than pricier, premium models), as will how you use and care for your vacuum. Lane points out that Miele's corded vacuums are tested for a lifespan of 20 years, for example. So let's take a look at those numbers in more detail...

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lifespan of corded vs cordless vacuums

Is your vacuum corded or cordless? Corded types typically have a longer lifespan compared to their cordless counterparts, due to their more robust motors and the absence of battery-related issues.

Even the best cordless vacuum, then, will generally have a shorter lifespan than a corded one. Home improvement experts Tooling Ideas estimate that a well-maintained cordless vacuum should last from three to five years. That's largely because the battery tends to degrade over time and with frequent use.

That said, many cordless models now come with replaceable batteries, which can significantly extend the vacuum's useful life.

(Image credit: Future)

Lifespan of upright vs stick vacuums

Upright vacuums are known for their durability, robust build and powerful motors. And because of all these things, they generally last longer than stick vacuums, which are lighter and more compact.

Gizmo Cleaning, a resource for cleaning information, estimates that a well-maintained stick vacuum can last anywhere from three to five years. That said, technological advancements are continually improving the durability of stick vacuums, so these averages may well change over time.

Lifespan of robot vacuums

What of robot vacuums: how long do can you expect them to keep going? Smart home robotics specialist Ecovacs estimates that a well-maintained robotic vacuum cleaner can last between four and seven years. That said, like smartphones and other tech, you may be tempted to upgrade before that anyway, as this field is rapidly evolving and newer models are likely to have vastly improved features and capabilities, even a couple of years down the line.

(Image credit: Future)

A disclaimer: These estimates are very broad-brush, and don't take account of the wide variation of products with the same category. In general, it's likely the more you pay for a vacuum cleaner, the more well built it'll be and the longer it should last. But that's not always the case, so it's worth check out our in-depth reviews of specific models to see how they match up.

Warranty periods

Another thing to look at when trying to figure out how long a vacuum will last is the warranty a specific model comes with. This typically ranges between one and five years.

You'll notice high-end models usually come with longer warranties, and this is a sign of the confidence their manufacturers have in their durability. At the same time, it's important to note that vacuums should last well beyond their warranty period with proper care and maintenance.

So next, let's look at what that looks like in practice.

How to increase your vacuum's lifespan

"Factors that influence a vacuum's longevity include frequency of use – heavier usage can wear out components more quickly – and maintenance, such as regularly changing filters, cleaning brushes, and emptying bags or canisters," says Lane.

So what can you do to keep your vacuum sucking effectively for the longest time? As Tracey Scully, UK managing director at SharkNinja, explains: "There are easy steps you can take to increase the lifespan of your vacuum and ensure its cleaning power is kept at its optimal level. We recommend regularly emptying your dust cap, ideally after each clean, as well as consistently checking for blockages in the base, hose and airways. To maintain your vacuum's optimal functionality, it's also really important to carefully clean your filters and your brush rolls."

These simple steps can significantly extend your vacuum's life and maintain its performance. For more on this, read our article on How to clean a vacuum.

Many major vacuum brands have introduced ways to prevent hair from tangling around the rollers (Image credit: Future)

Many leading vacuum brands – including Shark and Dyson – have introduced anti hair-wrap tech to their floorheads. These are designed to direct hair straight into the dust cup rather than allowing it to tangle around the rollers, and lowering the maintenance requirement from you.

Replacement parts and repair services

However well you clean and maintain your vacuum, components will eventually break down. But that needn't mean the end.

First of all, you may be able to repair your vacuum yourself. To get started, check the troubleshooting guide in the manual, and read our articles on Why is my vacuum cleaner not vacuuming? and How to fix a vacuum cleaner with no suction.

Secondly, major vacuum brands usually offer replacement parts and repair services, which can considerably extend a vacuum's lifespan. Companies like Dyson, Shark, Miele and Hoover provide spare parts and often have authorized service centers. Some even offer trade-in programs or refurbished models, as a way of promoting sustainability in the industry.

Overusing the Max mode can impact a vacuum's lifespan over time (Image credit: Future)

Finally, think about wear and tear over time. Obviously, that should stop you vacuuming as often as you need to. But as Dyson engineer Geli Lee suggests, it helps to avoid using the highest power settings unless absolutely necessary.

Referring to Dyson's own models, she advises: "Use Max or Boost mode sparingly and only for short bursts when tackling tough cleaning tasks. For daily use, stick to Auto, Normal, or Eco mode, as these provide sufficient power while preserving battery life. Also, avoid using the vacuum in extreme temperatures and let the battery fully discharge once a month to help extend its life.”