The Mowrator S1 is an all-wheel drive lawnbot for tricky yards

Can also function as a snow plough, trailer hitch and more

Operates using videogame-style remote control

Lawnbots are great for neat, mostly flat, grass-covered lawns. But what if you have something more challenging? What if your lawn is lumpy, bumpy, overgrown, filled with roots, or super-steep? What if you have a paddock or a field that needs to be kept in check?

Mowrator has come to the rescue. Its Mowrator S1 is not so much a lawnbot as an all-in-one, consumer-grade, yardwork Transformer.

For lawncare, you can think of it like a ride-on mower, but shrunk down, powered by electricity, and operated by remote control. Available in four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive versions, it's equipped with a 21-inch long, straight blade. It can handle thick, tall or wet grass, get into the awkward areas usually off limits to mowers, and scale slopes of up to 85% (about 40 degrees).

When summer is over, the modular design can be reconfigured to deal with the demands of different seasons. There's a snow blade attachment, it can vacuum up dropped leaves in fall, and you can hook up a trailer and use it to transport things like fertilizer.

Yardwork... but make it fun

Most robot lawn mowers navigate independently, but this one is remote-controlled. So while it's a more hands-on choice, it's perfect if your yard has terrain, roots, or foliage that a traditional lawnbot can't handle. And you can still mow, plough snow or clear leaves from the comfort of your sofa, while monitoring the M1's progress out of the window.

It could be a particular game-changer for seniors or anyone struggling with the physical strain of staying on top of yard work – it'll take care of a variety of strenuous pushing and lifting tasks for you.

It also – frankly – looks incredibly fun to use. It's ready to go straight out of the box so there's none of the tedium of mapping the space, and you drive it using a game-style remote. A five-tier obstacle detection and avoidance system provides backup for unexpected hazards.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Mowrator M1 can mow 1.125 acres on a single charge (an added an extra chassis fan cools the system while mowing, to prevent overheating) and there's fast charging to take the battery back to full in just 90 minutes. It's powered by four independent motors, and Morator says it has the same strength as a gas mower but without the emissions or noise.

The Mowrator S1 is available to buy now, with pricing starting from $2,499 / £2,578.