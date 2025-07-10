As one of TechRadar's Homes Editors, I test a lot of different gadgets and appliances. Most are pretty good, a few are bad, and some are game-changers. And one that falls into that last category – in fact, my favorite gadget of the year so far – is the Mammotion Yuka Mini robot lawn mower. The same one that's currently reduced to $779 (was $1,098) at Amazon, as part of the Prime Day sales.

It's a decent chunk of money, I get that. But I really can't overstate how much effort this little bot has saved me – or, more specifically, my parents, who live nearby and have a rather large and oddly shaped yard with lots of lawn. In previous summers, keeping the grass neat used to be a major task involving the whole family chipping in; this year it's barely a consideration.

Mammotion YUKA Mini

Mammotion YUKA Mini 500H robot lawn mower: was $1,098 now $779 at Amazon The Yuka Mini 500H has had a $320 discount this Prime Day – taking it down to its lowest-ever price. This bot is suitable for lawns up to 0.12 acres, can cope with slopes of up to 50%, and can map up to 15 different grassy zones. With 29% off, it's a really solid investment that will free you up to spend more time enjoying your yard this summer.

I've been testing this lawnbot for the past month or so (a full review is on its way imminently), and after I'd got it all set up properly, it very quickly shot its way to the top of my favorite gadgets list. You'll need to find a spot high up for the RTK receiver, and a good place to the charge dock to live, but once you've done that, getting set up is really quite straightforward.

For yards with clear boundaries, the bot can do the mapping all on its own – I did this in our front yard and it was impressively accurate, with zero intervention required from me. For more complicated areas, you'll need to remote control the lawnbot around the perimeter – just as fun as it sounds – and then add in any no-go zones.

Once that's done, you can really just leave the lawnbot to do its thing. I've never had any issues with it going off-piste, it mows in parallel lines (I'd grudgingly say it does a significantly neater job than I used to with a manual mower), it can make its way over the uneven areas of lawn with no issue, and it's incredibly quiet, too.

I send ours out to mow every couple of days, and it keeps the lawn looking smart with next-to-no effort. The tiny cuttings are fed back into the lawn to act as mulch, so it never needs emptying either. I'm a lawnbot convert, and this Prime Day deal makes it well worth the investment.

