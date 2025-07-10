Day three of Amazon Prime Day 2025 rolls on, but the deals aren't letting up anytime soon. The retailer's huge four-day summer event includes thousands of deals, including fresh listings on everything from the latest TVs to air fryers.

As a Prime Day veteran, I've been tirelessly scanning through the retailer's listing today to find only the very best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2025. It's not just me, of course, because TechRadar's experts have all been pitching in with their recommendations.

You'll find everything neatly lined up in categories just below, including laptops, TVs, headphones, and many other models that we review here at TechRadar. We test literally thousands of models every year here on-site, and the good news is that we've found plenty of record-low prices on models we'd happily recommend.

Alongside big-name brands like Apple, Samsung, and Amazon, you'll also find crowd-favorites like Shark, Ninja, and Dyson. I'm also providing live updates at the bottom of the page, should you want to check out a few in-depth recommendations from the experts.

Note, to shop the vast majority of these deals you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not a member, don't worry - you free 30-day Amazon Prime trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds to get everything you need. That won't cost you a cent, although remember to cancel your subscription before your 30-days is up if you don't want to be charged!

Amazon Prime Day deals – editor's picks

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal is another record-low price.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $279 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for its lowest price yet. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Amazon Kindle: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the annual Prime Day sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's $40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At $85, this Prime Day deal matches the record-low price for the ereader, but is far from the bigger discounts I've seen in previous years.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 4QT Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $64.99 at Amazon Our 4.5-star air fryer is half off in Amazon's Prime Day sale, and we gave it a high rating in our review for a number of things. For starters, it's a very versatile model with grill, roast, and bake settings, easily replacing single-use kitchen gadgets. As well as its speedy cooking times and even results, this model is ideal for bulk cooking thanks to its size. On the other hand, it may not be an option if you're tight for kitchen space, but for one of the more expensive air fryer models out there, this isn't a deal worth skipping on.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $348 now $193 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are still some of the best over-ear headphones and are now down to a terrific price in Amazon's Prime Day sale – although they were a few dollars cheaper earlier this week. These wireless headphones combine top-notch audio, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point. Plus, they're $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 and even cheaper than the latest XM6, which are both only minor upgrades.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be one of the best Prime Day deals: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further on Prime Day itself. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Dell 15 Laptop: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Dell Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD This Dell 15 Laptop gets the nod from me if you're on a budget but want a reliable work-from-home laptop or school laptop. Not only is it comfortably under $500, but you're also getting a decently sized 1TB SSD and a Ryzen 7 chipset that will easily cruise through most tasks. Aside from gaming, there actually isn't much this basic laptop can't handle. It's nothing fancy, but it's a great buy for $450 for sure.

Paramount+ two-month 'Premium' subscription: was $12.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

This is a massive saving: Paramount+ 'Premium' is usually $12.99 per month, so you can enjoy Dexter: Resurrection (from July 11), season 7 of The Chi or season 18 of Criminal Minds: Evolution for almost nothing. The deal also applies to Paramount+ 'Essential', which is down from $7.99/month to $0.99 a month, but you might as well go for the full-fat service for the same low price.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Amazon Prime for Young Adults: six-month free trial

Students and anyone aged 18-24 can score a sweet six-month free trial for Amazon Prime right now. That's a huge freebie and perfectly timed for the Prime Day sale, as well as any back-to-school purchases that are on your shopping list. There are several handy perks, including up to 10% cashback, free delivery with Grubhub Plus and unlimited streaming on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Day deals under $30

Energizer AA Batteries Alkaline Power, 32 Count: was $19.98 now $13.29 at Amazon Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to stock up on household essentials, including batteries, which are a must-have for the upcoming school year and holidays. The retailer has a 32-pack of AA Energizer batteries for only $13.29, which is the lowest price I've ever seen.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $17.49 now $9.95 at Amazon LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $9.95 — the lowest-ever price. Perfect for camping or hiking, the handheld LifeStraw filters bacteria and parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $22.61 at Amazon This smart garage door controller is one of those products that you'll question how you ever lived without. For just $22.61, you'll be able to not only open or close your garage door with the touch of a button, but you can also check the status from anywhere.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 115,000 positive reviews and was a best-seller at last year's Prime Day sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's deal brings the price down to just $24.95.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $6.99 at Amazon My top pick for the best cheap Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb, available for just $6.99, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control lights and appliances with just your voice.

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug: was $19 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of Apple products and on a budget, Apple's wired headphones are on sale for only $15.99 - a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a USB-C port and feature a built-in remote and microphone.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, color night vision with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is the one item I buy every Prime Day: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to its record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and packs infrared night video, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Prime Day deals – TVs

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $169.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a low price of $89.99, which is $10 above its lowest ever figure seen earlier this week. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.