Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review: can this keep you and the planet clean?

The Suri Sustainable Electric Toothbrush combines a truly eco-friendly design with premium features and a genuinely useful performance. Little design extras like the UV-C cleaning light, magnetic wall mount and super long battery life with fast charging all combine to make this a real competitor even with the premium brush options out there. Proof that sustainability doesn't need to mean sacrificing performance or features.

Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: One minute review

The Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush tells you a lot about what it's aiming for right there in the name. However, there are other attributes to this powerful yet relatively affordable brush, that make it stand out from the many offerings now vying for your mouth space and the title of best electric toothbrush.

Primarily this is a company that prides itself on being sustainable, meaning it uses recyclable plant-based materials for the heads and bristles. But it also is designed with a simple aluminum frame that's made to be taken apart and fixed if necessary.

The company is so confident that you'll be pleased with what it offers that there is also a 100-day money-back guarantee – which applies to both the UK and US.

The brush is a sonic model, meaning it vibrates rather than oscillates. It also, quite uniquely, offers a carry case that features a UV-C light designed to give your brush head a bacteria-killing clean. A nifty feature that helps it compete even against the tech-crammed top-tier toothbrushes like the Oral-B iO Series 10 and the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000.

Plus – and this is a tiny detail but shows the depth of thinking in design here – you get a sticky back magnet to attach to your bathroom mirror or wall, so the metal toothbrush can sit up and out of the way, keeping your sides clear and clean.

Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review: Price and availability

Priced at $92 in the US

£75 in the UK

AU$145 in Australia

The Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush might not have been around for long, having launched in 2024, but it has been placed at such an ideal price point it is going to be appealing for a long time – especially if that price drops. It is available in the US, Canada, UK and Europe. It is currently priced at $92 / £75 / AU$145.

However, that is for the brush and charger alone, and if you want the case it will cost you extra. For the brush and UV case, the pricing is $116 / £95 / AU$185. The company says the brush is made to be easily repaired, so you shouldn't need another. Plus, if you do change up, Suri will recycle it all for free.

The heads are sustainable but are still going to wear down so you'll need to factor in replacement costs. A pack of three new heads will cost you $18.45 / £14.40 / AU$28. That includes fast and free shipping as part of the charge.

Value score: 4.5 / 5

Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Value Battery life 40+ days Sonic vibrations 33,000 per minute Charging stand USB Timer Yes, two minute with 30-second haptics Noise 54 dB Charge time 4 hours

Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review: Design

IP67 waterproof

Aluminium body

Sustainable, plant-based heads

When it comes to design, this is an area that Suri has worked on from the basics to the finished product with great attention to detail. This is because it had the goal of not only creating a great sonic toothbrush to compete with the big-name brands, but to do it all while remaining eco-conscious.

To do this, Suri used plant-based ingredients for its brush heads, from cornstarch and castor oil. These are shaped into a wave-shaped bristle pattern to take care of interdental cleaning. Plus the company will send these out with a return envelope so you can send them back for recycling.

The brush unit is made from an aluminum frame which lends it a solid and robust feel. The slender shape, thinner in depth than width, feels very comfortable in the hand and makes for a fine balance of weight, both in the hand and when standing up.

I found the included mount simple to set up, with a sticky back and magnetic front, yet it adds so much value. Stick it anywhere and your brush magnetically attaches – keeping your bathroom sides clutter-free and avoiding those black ring marks that most of the other brands leave on your bathroom sides.

The case is also worth shouting about as it not only charges the brush but also features a UV-C light to clean the head, but more on this in the features section. There is also an included puck-style charger base that plugs into a USB-style charging socket.

Suri has spent a lot of time and money refining the design of this toothbrush and it really comes across in the finish. Proof that sustainable and premium can be found in one sleek and sonic electric toothbrush-shaped package.

Design score: 5 / 5

Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review: Features

Impressive 40+ day battery

Fast charging

UV-C cleaning light

Competing against the already established electric toothbrush competition in the forms of Oral-B and Philips was always going to be a challenge. But one way to really bring it to them is to offer better battery life – something that everyone nowadays appreciates, as one less gadget to charge is a relief. That's why this brush's battery life, which extends to beyond 40 days of use, is a really appealing feature. And, as if that wasn't enough, it also charges to full in just four hours.

The tricks keep helping this brush punch above the price point though, as that travel case is packing a UV-C light. This is a powerful light when it comes to cleaning as it will kill 99.9% of harmful bacteria in a single minute – a great feature especially when travelling. Plus the case charges the toothbrush, is sleek in its finish, and is minimal enough to take up very little room in a wash bag.

Of course, that case is part of the higher priced package – but even having the option to leave that, if it's not for you, in favor of saving a bit of money, is a thoughtful option.

The brush head itself features that wave design for superior cleaning, while the back of the head has a rubberized pattern that can make for the now-standard tongue cleaning with just the right amount of abrasion.

The main body is super minimal with a single button to power on and jump between modes. There are only two of these: Clean or Polish. The lack of modes sounds like a negative, but unless you need a softer mode for sensitive teeth, this can be more than enough. Since this is a sonic setup, it means you can go as gentle or hard as you need, so even the lack of a sensitive setting is probably an intentional choice from Suri.

There is a timer as standard, so you can get that recommended daily two minutes morning and night. This brush also features haptic feedback with vibrations at every 30 seconds so you have that guidance to move between dental zones – all pretty standard and expected of an electric brush at this price.

Features score: 4.5 / 5

Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review: Performance

Super quiet operating

High-speed sonics at 33,000

Brilliant battery

One of the standout features of this toothbrush is just how quietly it runs, at a meagre 54 db. This is barely noticeable. When you compare to oscillating brushes or premium sonic options, this undercuts them quite considerably – ideal for late-night brushing when a partner, roommate or parent is within earshot.

The brushing performance is above average standard. This is thanks to a combination of that brush head with the wave-shaped bristles of varying lengths that get in between teeth, and those sonic vibrations. The brush will vibrate at 33,000 times per minute which is ideal as a way to break down plaque and clean teeth more effectively than a manual brush, although the lack of oscillation does mean it's not as comprehensive as some of the ultra-premium brushes.

Usefully, when you switch up to Polish mode, you can feel the intensity increase, which allows you to put less pressure on while the brush does more of the work for you. This is useful for those who might struggle to maintain pressure for the full two minutes, or for anyone who wants to achieve a more effective clean without as much pressure on the brushing technique itself.

That battery life is also worth another mention since it's so effective. A four-hour charge time is fantastic. You can easily pop this on in the morning and you're good to go for your evening brush – or even a lunchtime clean if you're that committed. Then having a solid 40 days of use means you don't need to think about battery life for a good month or more.

Details like including the recycling packaging, to send heads back to the company, make it a more realistic process for most people, as does designing the brush to be easily repaired. This is potentially the last brush you need to buy for a very, very long time.

Performance score: 4/5

Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: Scorecard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Comment Score Value A decent price for what you get 4.5/5 Design Clean, easy to hold and effective 5/5 Features That light cleaning and battery performance 4.5/5 Performance Great cleaning, top battery and super sustainability 4/5

Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: Should I buy?

Buy it if...

You want to stay sustainable With plant-based materials, a repairable design and included return envelopes for recycling, this is as close to perfectly green as a brush can get right now.

You don't want to think about charging The 40+ day battery life combined with four-hour charge time make the thought about battery life one you won't need to concern yourself with.

You want sonic powers This brush lets you stay sustainable while delivering a powerful 33,000 sonic vibrations per minutes for a more effective deep clean of plaque and mouth muck.

Don't buy it if...

You like oscillating heads To be clear, this is a sonic head, meaning the brush itself won't oscillate as some options do. So if you want that extra movement automated this might not be for you.

You don't want to buy heads online At time of publishing you can only get replacement heads online for delivery, so if you like the option of picking yours up in-store, this might not suit you.

How I tested

I used the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush for weeks in order to test the effectiveness of the brush itself as well as that battery performance. I also visited the dentist during this time and was complemented on my cleaning efforts - reflecting well on this brush's performance.

I used the case for travel, over-night, as well as making use of the UV-C light cleaning feature. I mounted the magnetic holder to test its usefulness and was left surprised at how helpful this small addition was.

My brushing was twice daily with that two-minute timer and haptic half-minute guidance vibrations used to get a full and fair brush.

I was also testing other brushes from Oral-B and more which allowed me to see the difference between features like extra modes, oscillations versus sonics, battery life, screes, apps and more.