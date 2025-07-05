Sales events like Amazon Prime Day are a fantastic opportunity to snag some of the best electric toothbrushes at a discount, and right now my dental tool of choice is half-price at Amazon. In the US, the Oral-B iO3 is now $50.99 (was $99) on discount with an additional $10 voucher at Amazon, and in the UK it's down to £75 from £160 at Amazon.

In both regions, that's a fantastic deal; it's the lowest-ever price we've seen in the US and comes pretty close in the UK too (the best price we've seen here was £60 at the end of last year, but it's unlikely we'll see a repeat of that price until Christmas-time). This package also comes with a handy travel kit; a case for your brush and brush heads as well as a stand for the heads when you're at home to keep them clean.

As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you want to snag a good deal; you can sign up for $14.99 per month, or make use of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds), to take advantage of this great low price.

Today's best Amazon Oral-B iO3 deal

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was $50.99 now $160 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder, charger pouch and travel case included for free.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £74.69 at Amazon While the iO range is typically more expensive than the standard Oral-B range of electric toothbrushes, but thankfully often see good treatment during sales. It comes with some handy extras, and while it doesn't boast many high-end features, it's likely miles better than the standard old electric toothbrush you might have been using, with its two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Oral-B's iO range features some of its next-generation tooth cleaning tech, and while the Series 3 is far from the most advanced, it's a noticeable improvement for me upon my old toothbrush. When I had to temporarily switch back to my old brush while travelling last week, my teeth felt slightly grimy all week, in contrast to the fresh feeling the iO3 offers.

The handy travel accessories are not only helpful to keep things organized, but also great for hygeine; though you might find the head stand a little grating to repeatedly clean.

