Oral-B iO Series 10 review

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Two minute review

This is our full review of the Oral-B iO Series 10. This toothbrush is not only one of the most expensive out there right now but, thankfully, is also one of the most impressive. While it costs a bomb, this brush packs in multiple powerful AI-driven features that all result in that elusive "dentist-clean feeling", making it one of the best electric toothbrushes out there right now.

A big new feature over previous models is a magnetic wireless charging dock which uses a screen and LED lights to offer live feedback on your brushing technique, helping do away with phone-based apps—although this is also available.

The Series 10 uses a brushless magnetic motor, meaning you not only get oscillating and micro-vibrating cleaning but all with one of the quietest operating levels of any premium Oral-B toothbrush. Featuring a color LED display on the brush handle, packing in seven modes and offering AI adaptive brushing smarts, this is a brush that will help you get the cleanest mouth possible.

But that hefty price tag does put it apart from the rest, and do you really need to spend that much for all the extras, just to clean your teeth?

The short answer is that, if you can afford it, this brush is really, really good, the most intelligent and thorough teeth-cleaning tool around right now. However, providing you're a rigorous and diligent brusher already, you'd probably get away with a cheaper toothbrush.

Oral-B iO Series 10: Price and availability

The Oral-B iO Series 10 is out now in the US, UK and Australia. The suggested retail price sits at $350/£450/AU$550. At time of publishing, that price has yet to be confirmed in the US and Australia, as it has launched first in the UK.

(Image credit: Future)

Oral-B iO Series 10: Design

Oral-B iO Series 10: Design

Color LED screen

Magnetic wireless dock with display

Stardust White and Cosmic Black colors

The Oral-B iO Series 10 continues on from the Series 9 with that slender and sleek form that features an angular brush head and a clean finish to the premium handle. It also features a clear color LED display which is top-and-tailed by two concave and rubberized buttons.

At the base is a metallic finish with an indent that allows this to magnetically sit, and hold in place, on the charging dock with ease. This dock also features a display as well as LED top lights used for a time, date, and real-time brushing feedback.

The travel case comes with enough space for the toothbrush and one brush head. There is also a separate case for carrying two more brush heads if you need them. The charging cable for the dock is the same one that works in the charging travel case.

(Image credit: Future)

The body is devoid of any grip material which makes for far easier cleaning, but the brush isn't slippery. That eye-catching design with flecks of paint is actually technically useful too as the paint stands out on the body, offering a level of grip that's perfect for brushing, even when the unit gets wet.

At the top of the brush, before the brush head, is a 360-degree LED light ring. This changes color to help you find the right pressure sensitivity when brushing. The standard color can also be changed with 11 options to suit your style and tastes.

Design score: 4.5/5

(Image credit: Future)

Oral-B iO Series 10: Features

Quick charging

6 zones of sensitivity

Comprehensive app

The Oral-B iO Series 10 is packed with features. The brushing functionality is obviously the most important, as this uses not only the oscillating small brush head as usual but also offers micro-vibrations to further clean on a deeper level. As such this comes close to crossing the world of oscillating and sonic brushing styles.

The brush is backed by a helpful app which lets you keep track of your brushing, but also gives live feedback so you can see the zones you're brushing as you go. Thanks to six zones of sensitivity in the brush, you can see on the screen an animatic of your teeth changing color as you brush. Once the animatic of your teeth sparkles white, you can move on to the next "zone".

(Image credit: Future)

While the light ring on the toothbrush is a fun feature to personalize, it is also useful. If you press too hard that light will turn red, if you are leaning too lightly it will turn white. When you are brushing with just the right amount of pressure you're given a reassuring solid green light. This won't vibrate, like Philips Sonicare brushes do, but that light change combined with the dock alerts were more than enough.

(Image credit: Future)

The seven modes offer plenty of brushing options to suit most mouth types and teeth needs. These modes are Daily Clean, Sensitive, Super Sensitive, Intense+, Whiten, Gum Care, and Tongue Clean. You can flit between these on the brush itself or by using the app.

(Image credit: Future)

The dock itself will connect to WiFi to display the time and date. The lights on its top also change color, like the brush, using red to let you know if you're pressing too hard. This is new to the Series 10 and is genuinely useful as it means you can get live feedback on brushing without the need to have your smartphone with you when you brush. You can use the app to change what that dock light ring displays with coverage or zone timings shown as needed.

(Image credit: Future)

A very powerful feature is the smart learning AI, which aims to protect your teeth and gums by adapting to your brushing style in real-time. Should you brush harder or longer than needed, the brush will intelligently adapt, slowing the number of oscillations, to make sure you don't over-brush and potentially damage your teeth and gums.

Smart restarts are a nice touch, where the brush will start up in the same mode you finished using—subtle but genuinely useful to save time and effort.

Quick charging is also a great feature, getting you back to full power in just three hours, so you never find yourself thinking about battery life at all.

Features score: 4.5/5

(Image credit: Future)

Oral-B iO Series 10: Performance

Dentist level cleaning

Useful live feedback

Quiet running

The Oral-B iO Series 10 offers some super impressive cleaning where, after a good brush, you can actually feel how smooth and fresh your teeth are with your tongue. The fact it is able to do this with a quieter-than-ever operation is a real bonus. If you're brushing early or late, near a bedroom with someone sleeping, that quieter running is a really welcome feature.

(Image credit: Future)

The on screen timer, both on the toothbrush and the dock, are helpful to keep track of progress. You also have the standard two-minute total timer with vibrating alerts at 30 or 20-second intervals to help you move between zones. Combine that with those LED pressure light alerts and you're good to get a perfect brush even in the most basic of modes.

The zone sensitivity worked impressively well, showing in real-time on the app just how clean each zone of your mouth is. The novelty wears off pretty fast but the fact you can continue to monitor that using the dock is a really useful feature that takes into account more realistic use of the brush minus the app.

(Image credit: Future)

That dock is super easy to use, locking the brush in place quickly and easily for a very fast charge to full in three hours. It also stays far cleaner than the older model brushes which have indents that get grubby very quickly. It's worth noting that this model uses the same power cord for the dock and charging travel case – something the Series 9 did not offer.

The water resistant body on this toothbrush allows for a rinse under the tap when grubby but the fact it isn't waterproof does mean this is probably best done only when needed – and while avoiding getting water in the top. That said, in testing when submerged, it showed no problems.

Features score: 5/5

Buy it if...

You want the best clean The combination of the iO Series brush heads, smart oscillation and micro-vibrations makes for the ultimate clean.

You want a quiet brush That magnetic brushless motor makes for the most quiet premium brush without scrimping on power.

Don't buy it if...

You want to save money This is expensive up front and the ongoing head replacements aren't cheap either.

You want sonic This uses oscillation so if sonic toothbrushes are more your thing you'll want a Philips model instead.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO Series 9 (opens in new tab) Save a bundle with the previous model which is largely the same only with a less smart base dock and slightly noiseier running. But it does offer more color options.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige (opens in new tab) This sonic toothbrush is heavily customizable with lots of live brushing feedback, but once setup is easy to use with a tap and go to get a super clean finish. The useful travel case and all purpose brush head also makes it perfect for those on the move.

First reviewed November 2022