I've found all the best Amazon Prime Day deals – here are 80+ offers picked by a sales expert

Another year passes by and I'm back hunting down all of the best deals from another Prime Day sale. I've spent almost a decade covering the annual Amazon sale now, so I know where to find the biggest bargains and how to make the most of the event. I'm sharing all of that knowledge and experience right here, so check out all my top picks below.

This year's Prime Day may have only just kicked off, but some deals have actually been available for weeks now. Many of those are still in stock, but the retailer has also added hundreds of new standout offers today on everything, including TVs, laptops, appliances, smart home tech, Kindles, smartwatches, tools, tablets, and more.

Loads of big-name brands and up-and-coming manufacturers are all involved in the event, too, so you can find deals from the likes of Samsung, Apple, Bose, Breville, Eufy, LG, Google, and many more. Our tech experts here at TechRadar have tested a lot of these products – and you'll find deals on the ones they rate highly in this guide.

But before you go wild in the digital aisles, remember that you will need an Amazon Prime membership to access the majority of these Prime Day deals. Don't fear if you're not signed up, as you can use the free 30-day Amazon Prime trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds and bag all the deals you want. Don't forget to cancel the membership before the free trial ends if you want to avoid being charged.

Now you're all ready to go, here's my look at all of the best Prime Day deals available now.

Amazon Prime Day deals – editor's picks

Amazon Prime Day deals – my top 8 picks

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $89 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for a record-low price of $89 at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. The version with active noise cancellation is also reduced to $148.99 – just $10 more than the lowest-ever price.

Amazon Prime for Young Adults: six-month free trial

Students and anyone aged 18-24 can score a sweet six-month free trial for Amazon Prime right now. That's a huge freebie and perfectly timed for the Prime Day sale, as well as any back-to-school purchases that are on your shopping list. There are several handy perks, including up to 10% cashback, free delivery with Grubhub Plus and unlimited streaming on Prime Video.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $124.99 at Amazon Amazon Prime Day features an OK, if a little disappointing, deal on the latest Kindle Paperwhite. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 12-week battery life, glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light, and storage space for thousands of books. This is a good buy and one of the best ereaders out there, it's just a shame that the days of even bigger discounts are well in the past.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $348 now $185.24 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are still some of the best over-ear headphones and are now down to a terrific low price in Amazon's Prime Day sale. These wireless headphones combine top-notch audio, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point. Plus, they're $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 and even cheaper than the latest XM6, which are both only minor upgrades.

Garmin Instinct 2: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon This Garmin smartwatch might be the previous generation, but we gave it a full five stars and can guarantee it still delivers where it matters most. Now at a record-low price, you'll be hard pressed to get a better watch for this amount of money if you need a rugged wearable for health and fitness tracking.

Breville The Barista Touch: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon This is the machine that has it all: a compact integrated grinder, tamping functionality, auto-dosing, and auto milk frothing. With all these features, you might think it'd be a nightmare to use, but its user-friendly interface means anyone can operate it. We appreciate it's an investment, but it’s hardly surprising that it tops our look at the best espresso machines, so don't miss your chance to get it for a record-low price.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Amazon Devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The fastest-ever streaming media player, Amazon's all-new Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It functions as a smart speaker, allowing you to control your smart home devices, and also provides access to virtually every streaming app imaginable. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, and AI-powered Fire TV Search, and it’s everything you could want.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.

Amazon Kindle: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the annual Prime Day sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's $40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At $85, this Prime Day deal matches the record-low price for the ereader, but is far from the bigger discounts I've seen in previous years.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft is down to its lowest price as part of Amazon Prime Day. As Amazon's first and only colored Kindle, it's a must-have for people who love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs. It's USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasting up to 8 weeks on a full battery.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $299.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This updated version of the Kindle Scribe has only been discounted a handful of times in the past, so this Prime Day deal is a new record-low. The Scribe combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is better value for a multi-functional device.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Bundle: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a truly awesome product, mainly because it combines the best features of the regular Kindle with a fun case and offers a worry-free guarantee for two years. The latter means you can get it replaced by Amazon if anything happens to it, like scratches on the screen or drops. Six months of Amazon Kids+ are included, providing access to thousands of books for free. It's now all available for a record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The latest version of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers an even higher resolution than the standard model and features a convenient quick-release battery pack, allowing you to remove the battery without needing to take down the entire doorbell for recharging. Today's Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Ring Indoor Cam (two pack): was $99.99 now $59.98 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your entire home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts sent to your phone. Today's deal on a two pack is a record-low price

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Ring Floodlight Camera Wired Plus is on sale for its lowest price yet. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon My cheapest Prime Day deal pick is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Prime Day deals – TVs

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.