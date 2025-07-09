Live
There are some fantastic appliances on offer during Amazon Prime Day, with huge discounts on household name brands including Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Breville, and De'Longhi. Everything is seeing fantastic prices, from vacuums to tackle tough pet hair, bean-to-cup coffee machines to help kick-start your mornings, and even dual-basket air fryers for easier mealtimes.
One of the best vacuum deals right now, picked by my fellow homes editor Ruth Hamilton, is the excellent Roborock Q7 M5+, now just $249.99 (was $649.99). This robot vacuum and mop combo has received a second price cut for the second day of the Prime sale, and it offers excellent suction, an anti-tangle roller, and auto-emptying.
Shopping for a coffee maker? I've spotted the sleek Breville Barista Pro bean-to-cup machine for just $599.95 (was $849.95), with smart dosage and tamping, and optimized temperature and pressure settings. With this deal, it's $100 cheaper than its previous best sale price.
Below, you'll find all of our recommendations for the best Prime Day appliance deals to shop now, and we'll be continuing to keep this guide updated as the event unfolds (it continues until Friday 11 July).
Prime Day appliance deals – editor's picks
This is an excellent price-drop on the Plus version of the V8 – it's $10 shy of the lowest price we have on record. Although the V8 is the oldest model in the current Dyson lineup, it's still extremely popular. On test, I was impressed by the strong suction and great maneuverability. It's also one of the most affordable Dyson vacs, and even cheaper with 36% off for Prime members. This Plus version comes with a Hair screw tool borrowed from newer models – it's outstanding at getting hair (and dust) off furniture. You can read all about this vacuum in our Dyson V8 review. This deal is also available at Best Buy.
If you're in the market for a hands-off vacuuming solution, this Roborock deal is the best robovac offer I've spotted in the Prime Day sales – it's just received a second price cut, and is now down to a record-low price. I've tested plenty of bots from this brand, and am consistently impressed by their accurate navigation, thorough cleaning and ease of use. This model offers a strong 10,000Pa of suction, anti-tangle rollers and auto-emptying of dust into the dock (which contains a generous 2.7L dust bag, so you'll only have to deal with it once in a blue moon).
This superb bean-to-cup coffee maker has never been less than $699.95 before, and it's one of the best offers I've seen this Prime Day. It include Breville's smart dosage and tamping systems, and delivers the optimum nine bars of pressure and ideal brewing temperature for consistent results every time.
Lowest price: It's not often Ninja's mid-range air fryer drops this low in sales, so it's a real treat this Prime Day. The Ninja Max XL offers a 5.5-quart capacity, meaning you can fry up to 3lbs of fries, wings or whatever else you please.
Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals
If you could do with some more detail tools, it could be worth the extra $20 to pick up the V8 Extra for $319.99 (was $469.99) at Walmart instead. Or, for those with a lot of hard floors, the V8 Absolute comes with a separate Fluffy floorhead, and is $349.99 (was $519.99) at Dyson.com or Walmart.
This is a newer, budget-friendly Shark vacuum that's had an impressive 38% off for Prime Day. It's not quite the cheapest its been, but it's a very strong discount in the context of recent prices. The USP here is the auto-empty base – so when you dock the vacuum, everything in the dust cup will whoosh out and into a much larger dust cup in the base. It's a big effort- and mess-saver, especially for homes with lots of dust or pet hair.
The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's newest vacuum cleaners, and this Amazon Prime Day sale knocks a massive $180 off – taking it to just $20 more than the lowest price we have on record. This model packs advanced features like dust particle sensing and automatic suction adjustment. If you have any kind of hard floors, you'll also benefit from the soft floorhead, which works extremely well to clean and buff up hard flooring, and is equipped with a laser to illuminate hidden dust. Head to our V15 Detect review to find out more.
If you want more accessories, check out the V15 Detect Extra for $599.99 (was $799.99) at Best Buy instead.
With $50 off for Prime Day, this Levoit vacuum is back down to very nearly the lowest price we've seen this year. We awarded this vacuum an impressive 4* in our Levoit LVAC-200 review, praising how light and easy to maneuver it is, and how effectively cleaned both hard floors and rugs in our tester's home. At under $150, it's a solid, budget-friendly buy.
The V11 sits in the middle of Dyson's range, and offers perhaps the best balance of price to features. Amazon is knocking a massive $150 off for Prime subscribers – not the cheapest price we've ever seen on a V11, but a very strong discount nonetheless. It was the first model in which the dust cup, motor and wand have been positioned in a straight line to boost suction efficiency, and it offers superb cleaning, a very maneuverable floorhead, and an LCD screen to provide information.
If you want more detail tools, the V11 Extra is $449.99 (was $599.99) at Walmart or direct from Dyson.com.
While it's been a long time since this vacuum was sold at list price, $99 is an especially good deal. It's corded, which might put some people off, but there are benefits: corded vacuums tend to offer better suction than cordless ones, you'll never run out of juice, and they typically have a longer lifespan in general too. At 7.6lbs, I wouldn't call it 'ultra-light' but equally it's not overly heavy for a stick vacuum. It looks like a strong budget vacuum, and incredible value for under $100.
$80 off is a decent price-drop on this upright vacuum, although we have seen it cheaper in recent months, so it might be worth holding out for a better offer. Corded upright vacuums tend of offer significantly more powerful suction than cordless stick vacs, and the large dust cups and continuous power make them a strong choice for those with large homes and/or lots of pet hair to clear. I haven't tested this model but I have used other similar Shark uprights – the brand's signature modular design is used here, which means you can hold the dust cup separately and use the vacuum in various configurations for different cleaning tasks.
For Prime Day, this Shark cordless is back down to the lowest price we've seen all year. It looks like a capable cleaner, with up to 40 minutes of cleaning on one charge, HEPA filtration and a floorhead with LED headlights. However, there doesn't seem to much of a difference in specs compared to the IX141 above, and that's $50 cheaper, so probably a better buy.
If you're looking for a truly hands-off option, this robot vacuum's dock will take care of all manner of maintenance tasks for you. Not only will it empty dust, but it'll also refill the bot's water tanks and even wash its mop pads. There's a massive 38% off for Prime subscribers right now, taking this handy home helper down to the lowest price we have on record. Elsewhere, expect capable cleaning, reliable navigation and an easy-to-use app.
Prime Day coffee machine deals
The Magnifica Evo gives you the best of both worlds, brewing perfectly balanced hot or cold espresso, and offering fine control of brewing settings while being simple enough for even first-timers to use. It's back down to its lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day, with a huge $350 off the regular price.
My colleague Josephine Watson called this "easily one of the best bean-to-cup coffee makers I’ve tested", and Amazon has knocked over $500 off the price with this special Prime Day offer. It can brew hot and cold espresso, and features De'Longhi's Bean Adapt system, which helps you choose the perfect grind settings to get a perfectly rounded flavor from your beans.
The LatteGo series is a great choice if you don't have a lot of space to spare in your kitchen, and with a huge $300 off for Prime Day, it's easy to recommend. I'm testing a LatteGo machine right now, and I'm very impressed by how easy it makes brewing coffee, even for a first-time user, and the way its milk system can be fully detached for easy cleaning. This model uses touch buttons rather than a screen, so there's no need to spend time scrolling through menus (definitely a plus).
The Linea Classic is a super stylish espresso machine that'll look stunning in your kitchen (just look at that pressure gauge), and nobody will guess that it costs just $150 with this hot Prime Day deal. Our reviewer Karen Freeman gave it four and a half stars, praising its ease of use and consistent results. The steam wand is excellent too – you just need your own grinder.
This stylish little espresso machine looks just as good as KitchenAid's famous stand mixers, and Amazon has knocked over $100 off the price, making it fantastic value over Prime Day week. This machine will choose the brew temperature and time for you, taking some of the work out of making coffee, leaving you to grind the beans (with a separate grinder) and froth the milk yourself.
Prime Day air fryer deals
With a neat $40 savings, you can score yourself this excellent, 8qt capacity air fryer. It boasts dual cooking zones and six preset functions, so you can preparing several meals simultaneously. While it did fall to $119.99 over Black Friday in 2023, this price is the cheapest we've seen so far this year.
Save $90 on Instant's dual basket air fryer, which offers 7 cooking functions to air fry, bake, roast and more. This isn't the best price we've ever seen for this particular model, but it's not far off, and rarely dips that much lower.
One of our top-rated air fryers, Instant Pot's Vortex Plus earned 4.5-stars in our review. It's versatile with a good range of cooking modes, speedy cooking times and even results. It's a little bulky, especially considering there are some very compact alternatives these days, but at this price, it might be a concession worth making.
A neat saving, though we have seen it as low as $170 a few times this year already. If you simply can't wait, it's still a worthwhile option; one of the best dual-basket air fryers for $70 less. Its Smart Finish function means it will automatically adjust cooking times so that both sides finish at the same time, with six cooking modes to choose from.
Lowest price: It's not often Ninja's mid-range air fryer drops this low in sales, so it's a real treat this Prime Day. The Ninja Max XL offers a 5.5-quart capacity, meaning you can fry up to 3lbs of fries, wings or whatever else you please.
While not quite at its lowest price, it's only $2 off, and that's a great deal on this excellent, compact air fryer. It offers nine cooking modes – air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat, and keep warm – so it's plenty versatile.
This isn't the most spectacular deal, but if small is what you want, this is one of the best mini air fryers we've seen. It's lowest-ever price was $39.99 last Black Friday, but if you can't wait until November to see if that's a repeat performance, don't miss this low price!
LIVE: Latest Updates
Philips makes some excellent bean-to-cup coffee makers, and several of its top models are going cheap for Prime Day. For example, right now the Philips 3200 Series LatteGo is down to just $499.99 – a huge saving of $300 off the list price.
A very similar deal on the 5400 Series sold out within hours yesterday, so this is likely to move fast as well.
All coffee makers in the LatteGo series are super easy to use, with straightforward control panels, automatic adjustment of brewing time, temperature, and pressure, and one of the best milk foaming systems around. Milk never goes inside the machine, and the whole carafe is dishwasher-safe so everything is easy to keep clean and hygienic.
- Philips 3200 Series LatteGo: now $499.99 (was $799.99) at Amazon
If you want a Dyson vacuum that won't break the bank, my colleague Ruth Hamilton recommends this deal on the V8 Plus. The V8 is the oldest model in the current lineup but remains ultra-popular, delivering strong suction, dragonfly-like maneuverability and high build quality.
Ruth reckons Dyson makes some of the best-designed detail tools of any brand, and the trump card here is that the Plus version comes with a Hair screw tool. This is a mini motorized head that was introduced with the newest models, and features a tapering roller that funnels hair towards the air intake rather than letting it tangle up. In practice, it works a treat.
- Dyson V8 Plus: now $299.99 (was $469.99) at Amazon
There are some epic deals on fully automatic coffee machines this Prime Day, including an enormous $350 off the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo, bringing it down to only $549.95 (its lowest-ever price).
The Magnifica Evo gives you the best of both worlds: it brews excellent espresso (either hot or cold) and gives you plenty of fine control if you want it, but it's also super easy to use if you just want to hit a button and have a fresh cappuccino made for you.
- De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: now $549.95 (was $899.95) at Amazon
When you're buying a fully automatic coffee machine, make sure you check to see how easy it is to clean. I've tested some machines that needed so much maintenance between making drinks, it would have been quicker to get a fully manual coffee maker, grind the beans, brew the espresso, and foam the milk myself.
Look for an automatic espresso machine where the milk system can be totally detached from the machine, and everything the milk comes into contact with can be put in the dishwasher to make sure there's nowhere for bacteria to breed.
- Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer now $159.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon
Hunting for a cheap Ninja air fryer this Prime Day? My colleague Josephine Watson spotted a great discount on the Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer, which is down to $159.99 in the four-day sales event – a very respectable saving of $40.
It has two cooking zones so you can prepare different dishes and sync them to finish at the same time, and six preset modes for different foods.
Personally I was hoping for a hefty discount on the top-rated Ninja Double Stack, but Prime Day continues until July 11, so there's still plenty of time.
If you're investing in a new vacuum cleaner, it's fair that you might want to know how long you can expect it to last. The answer will vary by brand and price, but there are some rules of thumb for each type of vacuum:
- Cordless stick vacuums: 3-5 years
- Corded vacuums: 8-10 years
- Robot vacuums: 4-7 seven years
To get the maximum value for money, then, it might be worth considering a cordless vacuum – although for some, the annoyance of being tethered to a wall will be a deal-breaker. Ruth's article on how long vacuum cleaners last goes into more detail.
Let's kick things off with cleaning. The Shark HydroVac Cordless is a great value wet-dry vacuum, and it's received a huge 44% price cut for Prime Day, making it a great option for pet-owners on a budget.
It's best for hard floors (it vacuums as you push forward and mops when you pull back by default), but handles low-profile carpets and rugs well too.
There is a little maintenance necessary (it self-cleans, but the brush roll has to be taken out to dry for 24 hours afterwards and you must empty the water tank), but it's a surprisingly capable machine for the price and comes highly recommended.
- Shark HydroVac Cordless: now $199.99 (was $359.99) at Amazon
Hi, and welcome to our Prime Day 2025 appliance deals roundup.
I'm one of TechRadar's two homes editors, and I specialize in kitchen appliances such as coffee makers, air fryers, blenders, and food processors – so you can trust me to sort the good deals from the filler and bring you a curated selection of only the ones that are worth your attention.
You'll also get recommendations from my colleague and fellow homes editor Ruth Hamilton, who's an expert when it comes to fans and vacuums. She spends hundreds of hours a year testing and writing about vacuums from Dyson, Shark, Levoit, Roborock and more. Upright, cordless, robot, whatever – you can be sure that she's used it.
We're not just focusing on Amazon, either. Many other stores, including Best Buy and Walmart, are also holding their own sales, so we're keeping a close eye on them, and will let you know if any of them manage to beat what Amazon is offering.
And with that, on with the deals…