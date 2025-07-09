Refresh

(Image credit: Philips) Philips makes some excellent bean-to-cup coffee makers, and several of its top models are going cheap for Prime Day. For example, right now the Philips 3200 Series LatteGo is down to just $499.99 – a huge saving of $300 off the list price. A very similar deal on the 5400 Series sold out within hours yesterday, so this is likely to move fast as well. All coffee makers in the LatteGo series are super easy to use, with straightforward control panels, automatic adjustment of brewing time, temperature, and pressure, and one of the best milk foaming systems around. Milk never goes inside the machine, and the whole carafe is dishwasher-safe so everything is easy to keep clean and hygienic. Philips 3200 Series LatteGo: now $499.99 (was $799.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: Future) If you want a Dyson vacuum that won't break the bank, my colleague Ruth Hamilton recommends this deal on the V8 Plus. The V8 is the oldest model in the current lineup but remains ultra-popular, delivering strong suction, dragonfly-like maneuverability and high build quality. Ruth reckons Dyson makes some of the best-designed detail tools of any brand, and the trump card here is that the Plus version comes with a Hair screw tool. This is a mini motorized head that was introduced with the newest models, and features a tapering roller that funnels hair towards the air intake rather than letting it tangle up. In practice, it works a treat. Dyson V8 Plus: now $299.99 (was $469.99) at Amazon

(Image credit: De'Longhi) There are some epic deals on fully automatic coffee machines this Prime Day, including an enormous $350 off the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo, bringing it down to only $549.95 (its lowest-ever price). The Magnifica Evo gives you the best of both worlds: it brews excellent espresso (either hot or cold) and gives you plenty of fine control if you want it, but it's also super easy to use if you just want to hit a button and have a fresh cappuccino made for you. De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: now $549.95 (was $899.95) at Amazon

When you're buying a fully automatic coffee machine, make sure you check to see how easy it is to clean. I've tested some machines that needed so much maintenance between making drinks, it would have been quicker to get a fully manual coffee maker, grind the beans, brew the espresso, and foam the milk myself. Look for an automatic espresso machine where the milk system can be totally detached from the machine, and everything the milk comes into contact with can be put in the dishwasher to make sure there's nowhere for bacteria to breed.

Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer now $159.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon (Image credit: SharkNinja) Hunting for a cheap Ninja air fryer this Prime Day? My colleague Josephine Watson spotted a great discount on the Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer, which is down to $159.99 in the four-day sales event – a very respectable saving of $40. It has two cooking zones so you can prepare different dishes and sync them to finish at the same time, and six preset modes for different foods. Personally I was hoping for a hefty discount on the top-rated Ninja Double Stack, but Prime Day continues until July 11, so there's still plenty of time.

If you're investing in a new vacuum cleaner, it's fair that you might want to know how long you can expect it to last. The answer will vary by brand and price, but there are some rules of thumb for each type of vacuum: Cordless stick vacuums: 3-5 years

3-5 years Corded vacuums: 8-10 years

8-10 years Robot vacuums: 4-7 seven years To get the maximum value for money, then, it might be worth considering a cordless vacuum – although for some, the annoyance of being tethered to a wall will be a deal-breaker. Ruth's article on how long vacuum cleaners last goes into more detail.

(Image credit: SharkNinja) Let's kick things off with cleaning. The Shark HydroVac Cordless is a great value wet-dry vacuum, and it's received a huge 44% price cut for Prime Day, making it a great option for pet-owners on a budget. It's best for hard floors (it vacuums as you push forward and mops when you pull back by default), but handles low-profile carpets and rugs well too. There is a little maintenance necessary (it self-cleans, but the brush roll has to be taken out to dry for 24 hours afterwards and you must empty the water tank), but it's a surprisingly capable machine for the price and comes highly recommended. Shark HydroVac Cordless: now $199.99 (was $359.99) at Amazon