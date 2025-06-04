Here are the 6 best deals in the SharkNinja Week sale – picked by someone who has tested most of them

We're halfway through the second annual SharkNinja Week sale, and this ultra-popular home appliances brand is running a whole load of deals, with new one-day offers appearing each day.

Technically, it's two sister brands: Shark encompasses vacuum cleaners, fans, air purifiers, and beauty gadgets, while Ninja covers every kind of cooking appliance you've ever dreamed of. Below, I've rounded up 6 of the best deals I've spotted today – it's worth browsing around and checking back, though, because there are plenty more offers that I haven't been able to cover below.

As one of TechRadar's Homes Editors, I see Shark and Ninja products cropping up almost every day – their products are known for clever, usable innovations, and consistently perform well on test too. I've personally tried out most of these products, or at least seen them in action, and those I haven't have been reviewed by a teammate or trusted freelancer. All scored highly in our reviews and would make a good investment even at full price.

Today's best SharkNinja Week deals

Shark FlexStyle multi-styler: was $299.99 now $224.99 at Sharkclean With 25% off, this already budget-friendly Airwrap-alternative is well under half the price of the real thing. I've tested an older, UK version, and was super impressed with the auto-wrapping curl barrels, and how easy it is to use. This is the build-your-own-bundle version, which means you just choose the three attachments you need.

Ninja DoubleStack XL air fryer: was $219.99 now $249.99 at Ninjakitchen The DoubleStack is one of our very favorite air fryers. I've seen it in action, and was impressed by just how much food you can cook at once, with the innovative vertically stacked drawers meaning in doesn't eat up all your counter space. The current $30 off offer is one we've seen before, but it's still a good price for this appliance. We scored it a perfect 5* in our Ninja Double Stack review.