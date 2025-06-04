Here are the 6 best deals in the SharkNinja Week sale – picked by someone who has tested most of them
These are the home appliance and kitchen gadget offers worth paying attention to
We're halfway through the second annual SharkNinja Week sale, and this ultra-popular home appliances brand is running a whole load of deals, with new one-day offers appearing each day.
Technically, it's two sister brands: Shark encompasses vacuum cleaners, fans, air purifiers, and beauty gadgets, while Ninja covers every kind of cooking appliance you've ever dreamed of. Below, I've rounded up 6 of the best deals I've spotted today – it's worth browsing around and checking back, though, because there are plenty more offers that I haven't been able to cover below.
As one of TechRadar's Homes Editors, I see Shark and Ninja products cropping up almost every day – their products are known for clever, usable innovations, and consistently perform well on test too. I've personally tried out most of these products, or at least seen them in action, and those I haven't have been reviewed by a teammate or trusted freelancer. All scored highly in our reviews and would make a good investment even at full price.
There's $100 off Shark's range-topping PowerDetect cordless vacuum right now. I've tested it out personally, and was impressed with the suction power and how well the various automation features work (this vacuum can detect floor type, edges, and dirt, and adjust to suit). The auto-empty base is also a big effort-saver. Find out more in our full Shark PowerDetect Cordless review.
With 25% off, this already budget-friendly Airwrap-alternative is well under half the price of the real thing. I've tested an older, UK version, and was super impressed with the auto-wrapping curl barrels, and how easy it is to use. This is the build-your-own-bundle version, which means you just choose the three attachments you need.
The DoubleStack is one of our very favorite air fryers. I've seen it in action, and was impressed by just how much food you can cook at once, with the innovative vertically stacked drawers meaning in doesn't eat up all your counter space. The current $30 off offer is one we've seen before, but it's still a good price for this appliance. We scored it a perfect 5* in our Ninja Double Stack review.
Use code HOME25 at checkout to knock a further 25% off the FlexBreeze. This versatile fan can be used corded or cordless, indoors or outside, and turns from a pedestal fan into a desktop model. My reviewer was so impressed with it, he ordered two more after testing it (it scored a near-perfect 4.5* in our Shark FlexBreeze review). Note, this model doesn't have the misting attachment, but that version is also eligible for discount.
This unusual appliance is actually a series of glass dishes, which the 'Crispi PowerPod' sits on like a hat. That makes it nice and flexible, and much more portable than your average air fryer. We awarded it 4* in our Ninja Crispi review, praising the versatility and cleverness of the design – the dishes can be used for cooking and serving the food, as well as storing it, with the aid of included lids. There's $20 off for SharkNinja Week, which is better than nothing.
The Detect Pro is another tech-packed cordless vacuum with useful auto-empty dock. Having used both side-by-side, I can tell you it's less powerful than the PowerDetect featured above, but also lighter and more nimble. It's a better choice if you're dealing with less dirt. I gave it a nearly-perfect 4.5* in my Shark Detect Pro cordless review, and there's an impressive $150 off for SharkNinja week.
