There's a big sale on Shark cordless vacuums – and we have a code to get you an extra 10% off

Shark is running deals on a number of its excellent cordless stick vacuums, and if you pop code PLUS10 in at checkout, you can unlock an extra 10% off those already-discounted prices. We've rounded up our top picks, at a range of price points, below.

This brand makes some of the best cordless vacuums on the market, with useful features like automatic suction adjustment based on dirt levels and floor type, forward-bending wands that let you clean under furniture without having to bend down, and anti-hair wrap brushrolls. You'll find all those features represented on the models we've called out below.

Most of the best-value deals aren't on the latest and greatest models – although they're still highly regarded and worthy of your consideration. Head to our best Shark vacuums guide to see how the models featured below match up to our very favorite vacs overall.

Today's best Shark Cordless vacuum deals

Budget friendly Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick vacuum IZ372H: was $299.99 now $206.99 at Sharkclean The PowerPro is a newer addition to the Shark lineup and comes in at a more affordable price point. There's $70 off this wallet-friendly vacuum already, but adding code PLUS10 takes another $23 off. It will automatically adjust suction based on whether it's on a hard floor or carpet, comes with a sealed dust cup with true HEPA filtration, and has a battery life of up to 50 minutes.

Freestanding storage Shark Vertex Cordless stick vacuum IZ492H: was $379.99 now $269.99 at Sharkclean The Vertex is currently $80 off, and you can knock another $30 off with code PLUS10. Compared to the PowerPro above, it doesn't have automatic suction adjustment, but the battery life is longer, at up to 60 minutes on a single charge. The wand can bend forward for easy cleaning under furniture, and the vacuum can fold in half completely for freestanding storage, too.

Super suction Shark Stratos Cordless IZ862H: was $499.99 now $359.99 at Sharkclean There's already $100 off this cordless vacuum in the Shark sale, but pop in code PLUS10 and you'll get an extra $40 off. The Stratos has some advanced automation features – not only will it adjust suction based on floor type, but also based on how dirty that floor is. The wand can bend forwards for easier cleaning under furniture, and there's an anti-odor puck to keep things smelling fresh. It's on the heavier side for a cordless stick vacuum but the payoff is extra suction. In our Shark Stratos cordless vacuum review, our tester awarded it an impressive 4.5*.

Should I just get an auto-empty vacuum instead?

If you're dealing with lots of dirt or pet hair, it might be worth considering a stick vacuum with an auto-empty base. These have a chunky base that hides a large dust cup, into which the smaller onboard dust cup will empty whenever the vacuum is docked.

Shark's auto-empty vacuums aren't eligible for the PLUS10 discount code, unfortunately, but there are some strong deals to be had anyway. The lighter, nimbler Detect Pro Auto-Empty System is $349.99 (was $449.99) at Shark, while the bigger, more powerful PowerDetect Clean & Empty System is $399.99 (was $499.99) at Shark.

We rated both highly – find out more in our Shark Detect Pro cordless review or Shark PowerDetect cordless review – and in some cases the pricing isn't too different from the standalone cordless vacuums featured above.