I review vacuum cleaners for a living, and here are the 3 best Dyson Memorial Day deals

There are plenty of Dyson deals kicking around in the Memorial Day sales, but some are better than others. I write about vacuums as a big part of my job as a TechRadar Homes editor, so I keep a close eye on prices all year round, and I know how the different models match up, too.

I've sorted through all the offers and found the three best options. If you're after a strong all-rounder, choose the Dyson V8 Extra, which is $348.50 (was $469.99) direct from Dyson. Bargain-hunters should check out the V7 Advanced for $229.99 (was $399.99) at Walmart – an incredibly low price on this older model. Or if you want something more cutting edge, take a look at the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, which is down to $479.99 (was $649.99) at Walmart. That one is especially good for smaller homes.

I'll get more into the differences between the various models below, but in general, if you're buying a Dyson vacuum, you should expect high build quality, strong suction, and excellent maneuverability.

Today's best Memorial Day Dyson vacuum deals

Dyson V8 Extra: was $469.99 now $348.50 at Dyson Inc. There are a few V8 deals kicking around for Memorial Day, but the best is this offer on the Extra model, direct from Dyson. It's the cheapest V8 I can find (with a $170 discount) and comes with the widest range of accessories too, including a special mattress attachment and wand extender. The V8 is the oldest model in the current lineup, and while it lacks fancy new features, it's still a very capable, high-quality cleaner.

Dyson V7 Advanced: was $399.99 now $229.99 at Walmart With a massive $170 off, the V7 is down to $230 this Memorial Day – an incredibly low price for a Dyson vacuum. It's the oldest model you can still get hold of, and not part of the current lineup, but that doesn't mean it's not worth considering. You're still getting that meticulous Dyson engineering and high build quality. The suction power is good (but not as sucky as newer options), and the battery life is a little short by today's standards, at 30 minutes.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was $649.99 now $479.99 at Walmart We think the V12 is one of the most underrated Dyson vacuums. It was released alongside the V15 Detect and boasts many of the same hi-tech features, but in a scaled-down (and cheaper) package that's perfect for smaller homes. You'll get advanced automation features and the vac will even show you exactly the size and volume of particles it's sucking up as it does so. Plus, it's also one of only a couple of Dyson vacs that uses a button rather than a trigger to turn on.

For a general overview, we have a guide to the best Dyson vacuums on the market. For a closer look at the models I've spotlighted here, you can head to our Dyson V8 review, Dyson V12 Detect Slim review, or Dyson V7 review.

The V7 is the least powerful of the three (although still a good cleaner), and the battery life is rather short, at just 30 minutes. It's nice, lightweight, and easy to maneuver. The dust cup is on the smaller side, so it's probably not the best choice for large homes.

The V8 comes with a jump up in suction power and battery life (up to 40 minutes). This particular model comes with a wide range of thoughtfully designed accessories.

Finally, the V12 Detect Slim is a step up again, packing more power and up to 60 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. It also offers some seriously high-tech features, including automatic suction adjustment based on floor type and dirt levels, plus a special separate floorhead specifically for hard floors. The head also has a laser to illuminate dirt so you don't miss even a spec. Beware, though, the dust cup is smaller even than the one on the V7.

