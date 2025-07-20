The cheapest MacBook you can buy is available at Walmart for just $599.99

Back-to-school season means more sales in tech for savvy students. Right now, you can get the lightweight, portable Apple MacBook Air M1 Laptop at Walmart for $599.99 (was $649.99).



The MacBook Air M1 is discontinued, so you can typically only get it renewed or secondhand these days. It's two generations behind the M2 and M3 MacBook Air. This model only has the minimum 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, so you'll have to look elsewhere for more than that.

The M2 and M3 MacBook Air are also on sale, but at a price. The also discontinued MacBook Air with the M2 chip is on sale for $100 more with 16GB RAM at Best Buy. You can get 512GB RAM with the MacBook Air M3 for over $1,000, but buying an M1 for under $600 is a significant discount over the former.

Today's best Apple MacBook deal for students

Apple MacBook Air M1 Laptop: was $649.99 now $599.99 at Walmart The MacBook Air M1 is still a great choice for students, even in it's old age. It's much cheaper than the newer M2 and M3 chip MacBook Airs, and still powerful enough to carry you through the school year. It features a 13.3 inch display, up to 18 hours battery life, and a slim, portable build that's light enough to take on the go. It also avoids getting too hot, even without a built-in fan. This model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

At one point, the MacBook Air M1 was our best laptop for students before it was replaced with the MacBook Air M3. The glowing 13-inch retina display, multi-day battery life, fanless build that still somehow keeps cool, and seamless, lag-free experience are just some of the factors that make it worthy. We even rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Apple MacBook Air M1 review, which we updated just last year.

