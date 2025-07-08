During big sales events like Amazon Prime day, air fryer deals are frequently among the most popular; and this year should be no different. I've spotted some awesome deals, like this record-low on Ninja Max XL now $89.99 ($159.99) at Amazon US, or the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone, now £154.99 (was £239.99) at Amazon in the UK.

• Add a link to Amazon's full sale

While not quite the viral sensation they once were, air fryers remain a popular kitchen companion, offering a healthier, often faster avenue for cooking at home. That does mean they can still occasionally see low stock during events like Amazon Prime Day, so don't miss out if the price is right!

Best Prime Day air fryer deals in the US

Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon With a neat $40 savings, you can score yourself this excellent, 8qt capacity air fryer. It boasts dual cooking zones and six preset functions, so you can preparing several meals simultaneously. While it did fall to $119.99 over Black Friday in 2023, this price is the cheapest we've seen so far this year.

Ninja Foodi 10QT 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon A neat saving, though we have seen it as low as $170 a few times this year already. If you simply can't wait, it's still a worthwhile option; one of the best dual-basket air fryers for $70 less. Its Smart Finish function means it will automatically adjust cooking times so that both sides finish at the same time, with six cooking modes to choose from.

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer: was $159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Lowest price: It's not often Ninja's mid-range air fryer drops this low in sales, so it's a real treat this Prime Day. The Ninja Max XL offers a 5.5-quart capacity, meaning you can fry up to 3lbs of fries, wings or whatever else you please.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.96 at Amazon While not quite at its lowest price, it's only $2 off, and that's a great deal on this excellent, compact air fryer. It offers nine cooking modes – air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat, and keep warm – so it's plenty versatile.

Best Prime Day air fryer deals in the UK

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £94.99 at Amazon Record low: Exclusive to the grey model, the price on this solid air fryer has dropped below £100. One of the best things about Tefal's dual zone air fryer is its drawers, which differ in size depending on how many people you're cooking for.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone: was £239.99 now £154.99 at Amazon In a return to its lowest-ever price, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has a fantastic discount for Prime Day. It has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures, or have them match or sync up.