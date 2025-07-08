I review kitchen appliances for a living, and these are the 7 best air fryer Prime Day deals I've found

During big sales events like Amazon Prime day, air fryer deals are frequently among the most popular; and this year should be no different. I've spotted some awesome deals, like this record-low on Ninja Max XL now $89.99 ($159.99) at Amazon US, or the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone, now £154.99 (was £239.99) at Amazon in the UK.

While not quite the viral sensation they once were, air fryers remain a popular kitchen companion, offering a healthier, often faster avenue for cooking at home. That does mean they can still occasionally see low stock during events like Amazon Prime Day, so don't miss out if the price is right!

Best Prime Day air fryer deals in the US

Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer
Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

With a neat $40 savings, you can score yourself this excellent, 8qt capacity air fryer. It boasts dual cooking zones and six preset functions, so you can preparing several meals simultaneously. While it did fall to $119.99 over Black Friday in 2023, this price is the cheapest we've seen so far this year.

Instant Vortex Plus XL 8QT ClearCook Air Fryer
Instant Vortex Plus XL 8QT ClearCook Air Fryer: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Save $90 on Instant's dual basket air fryer, which offers 7 cooking functions to air fry, bake, roast and more. This isn't the best price we've ever seen for this particular model, but it's not far off, and rarely dips that much lower.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 4QT Air Fryer
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 4QT Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

One of our top-rated air fryers, Instant Pot's Vortex Plus earned 4.5-stars in our review. It's versatile with a good range of cooking modes, speedy cooking times and even results. It's a little bulky, especially considering there are some very compact alternatives these days, but at this price, it might be a concession worth making.

Ninja Foodi 10QT 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 10QT 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

A neat saving, though we have seen it as low as $170 a few times this year already. If you simply can't wait, it's still a worthwhile option; one of the best dual-basket air fryers for $70 less. Its Smart Finish function means it will automatically adjust cooking times so that both sides finish at the same time, with six cooking modes to choose from.

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer
Ninja Max XL Air Fryer: was $159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: It's not often Ninja's mid-range air fryer drops this low in sales, so it's a real treat this Prime Day. The Ninja Max XL offers a 5.5-quart capacity, meaning you can fry up to 3lbs of fries, wings or whatever else you please.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1
Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.96 at Amazon

While not quite at its lowest price, it's only $2 off, and that's a great deal on this excellent, compact air fryer. It offers nine cooking modes – air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat, and keep warm – so it's plenty versatile.

Cosori Mini Air Fryer 2.1 Qt, 4-in-1 Small Airfryer
Cosori Mini Air Fryer 2.1 Qt, 4-in-1 Small Airfryer: was $59.99 now $47.48 at Amazon

This isn't the most spectacular deal, but if small is what you want, this is one of the best mini air fryers we've seen. It's lowest-ever price was $39.99 last Black Friday, but if you can't wait until November to see if that's a repeat performance, don't miss this low price!

Best Prime Day air fryer deals in the UK

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer
Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £94.99 at Amazon

Record low: Exclusive to the grey model, the price on this solid air fryer has dropped below £100. One of the best things about Tefal's dual zone air fryer is its drawers, which differ in size depending on how many people you're cooking for.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone
Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone: was £239.99 now £154.99 at Amazon

In a return to its lowest-ever price, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has a fantastic discount for Prime Day. It has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures, or have them match or sync up.

Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer
Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer: was £139.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

For a great, more compact option, Tefal also has its single basket air fryer on sale for Prime Day. This is another model that has dropped back to its lowest price since Black Friday, saving you £70 on a 7.5-liter air fryer with 8 cooking presets. Although this model has frequent price drops, this is among the most generous it's ever had, so not one to miss.

Cosori Dual Blaze Smart Air Fryer
Cosori Dual Blaze Smart Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

£80 off an adorable, compact air fryer is a wonderful treat for Prime Day. Its small footprint makes it excellent for crowded kitchens; when we tested it, it earned a commendable four-and-a-half stars in our review.

Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series
Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series: was £159.99 now £99 at Amazon

We awarded the Philips dual basket 1000 series 4 stars in our review, and there were many reasons its one of the best dual-basket air fryers we've tested. Despite its copious capacity, it's relatively compact, with ample cooking modes.

Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer
Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer: was £215.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

Almost £100 off: This capable air fryer has 12 cooking modes, dishwasher safe accessories; plus this bundle even includes a mesh tray. It's super easy to use, and we think its oven-esque design is just so cute.

Cosori Pro Air Fryer
Cosori Pro Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £66.49 at Amazon

Another Cosori alternative is this budget model, which impressed during our Cosori Air Fryer Pro review. We found it was able to cook fries and chicken wings to perfection – however it did require some experimentation, and it didn't handle frozen food so well.

