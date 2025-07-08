I review kitchen appliances for a living, and these are the 7 best air fryer Prime Day deals I've found
Healthier for you and your wallet
During big sales events like Amazon Prime day, air fryer deals are frequently among the most popular; and this year should be no different. I've spotted some awesome deals, like this record-low on Ninja Max XL now $89.99 ($159.99) at Amazon US, or the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone, now £154.99 (was £239.99) at Amazon in the UK.
While not quite the viral sensation they once were, air fryers remain a popular kitchen companion, offering a healthier, often faster avenue for cooking at home. That does mean they can still occasionally see low stock during events like Amazon Prime Day, so don't miss out if the price is right!
Best Prime Day air fryer deals in the US
With a neat $40 savings, you can score yourself this excellent, 8qt capacity air fryer. It boasts dual cooking zones and six preset functions, so you can preparing several meals simultaneously. While it did fall to $119.99 over Black Friday in 2023, this price is the cheapest we've seen so far this year.
Save $90 on Instant's dual basket air fryer, which offers 7 cooking functions to air fry, bake, roast and more. This isn't the best price we've ever seen for this particular model, but it's not far off, and rarely dips that much lower.
One of our top-rated air fryers, Instant Pot's Vortex Plus earned 4.5-stars in our review. It's versatile with a good range of cooking modes, speedy cooking times and even results. It's a little bulky, especially considering there are some very compact alternatives these days, but at this price, it might be a concession worth making.
A neat saving, though we have seen it as low as $170 a few times this year already. If you simply can't wait, it's still a worthwhile option; one of the best dual-basket air fryers for $70 less. Its Smart Finish function means it will automatically adjust cooking times so that both sides finish at the same time, with six cooking modes to choose from.
Lowest price: It's not often Ninja's mid-range air fryer drops this low in sales, so it's a real treat this Prime Day. The Ninja Max XL offers a 5.5-quart capacity, meaning you can fry up to 3lbs of fries, wings or whatever else you please.
While not quite at its lowest price, it's only $2 off, and that's a great deal on this excellent, compact air fryer. It offers nine cooking modes – air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat, and keep warm – so it's plenty versatile.
This isn't the most spectacular deal, but if small is what you want, this is one of the best mini air fryers we've seen. It's lowest-ever price was $39.99 last Black Friday, but if you can't wait until November to see if that's a repeat performance, don't miss this low price!
Best Prime Day air fryer deals in the UK
Record low: Exclusive to the grey model, the price on this solid air fryer has dropped below £100. One of the best things about Tefal's dual zone air fryer is its drawers, which differ in size depending on how many people you're cooking for.
In a return to its lowest-ever price, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has a fantastic discount for Prime Day. It has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures, or have them match or sync up.
For a great, more compact option, Tefal also has its single basket air fryer on sale for Prime Day. This is another model that has dropped back to its lowest price since Black Friday, saving you £70 on a 7.5-liter air fryer with 8 cooking presets. Although this model has frequent price drops, this is among the most generous it's ever had, so not one to miss.
£80 off an adorable, compact air fryer is a wonderful treat for Prime Day. Its small footprint makes it excellent for crowded kitchens; when we tested it, it earned a commendable four-and-a-half stars in our review.
We awarded the Philips dual basket 1000 series 4 stars in our review, and there were many reasons its one of the best dual-basket air fryers we've tested. Despite its copious capacity, it's relatively compact, with ample cooking modes.
Almost £100 off: This capable air fryer has 12 cooking modes, dishwasher safe accessories; plus this bundle even includes a mesh tray. It's super easy to use, and we think its oven-esque design is just so cute.
Another Cosori alternative is this budget model, which impressed during our Cosori Air Fryer Pro review. We found it was able to cook fries and chicken wings to perfection – however it did require some experimentation, and it didn't handle frozen food so well.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
