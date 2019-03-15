The best cheap Air Fryers on sale in March 2019

Air Fryers seem to be the hottest new kitchen gadget of 2019 and its easy to see why. The cooking appliance allows you to make your favorite fried foods with a fraction of the calories in the comfort of your own home.

We've compiled a list of the best air fryers on sale so you can join in on the cooking trend while also getting the best deal. Our range of air fryers includes brands such as Philips and Black + Decker and include a variety of different sizes, features, and prices to help meet everyone's needs and budget.

Air Fryers allow you to create tasty fried foods like french fries and chicken wings without needing to use much oil. That means you're able to safely cook your favorite dishes and snacks while keeping them a little healthier. Air fryers can also do more than fry foods; it can grill, roast and even bake. Most fryers are also made of non-stick material and are dishwasher safe which helps make for a quick and easy cleanup.

Check out our list of air fryers below and find out which brand and price is best for you.

GoWise Digital Air Fryer

Includes 8 cooking presets

Capacity: 5.8 QT | Temperature range: 80-400°F

Digital touch screen

Includes 50 recipes

The top-rated GoWise digital fryer is one of the most affordable fryers on our list, retailing for under $100. The digital fryer features a 3.7-quart capacity and offers a temperature range of 180-400°F degrees. The GoWise has built-in touch screen menu that features eight cooking presets which includes fries, chicken, pork, steak, shrimp, fish, pizza and cake. The user-friendly fryer also features a built-in alarm that reminds you to shake your ingredients in 5, 10 and 15-minute increments. While the GoWise isn't dishwasher safe, it does feature a non-stick pan that easily detaches for quick cleanups.



NuWave Versatile Brio Air Fryer

One-touch digital controls

Capacity: 3.5 QT | Temperature range: 100-390°F

Dishwasher safe

Temperature control

LED Digital touch-pad

The NuWave Brio Air Fryer is another affordable option that retails for just under $100. The NuWave Brio features a digital touch-pad which allows you to control the temperature and time precisely. The digital air fryer also offers a wide temperature range of 100-390°F and enables you to select 5-degree increments to ensure accurate cooking. The 3-quart removable drawer and food basket are made with durable nonstick coating and are dishwasher safe for a fast and easy cleanup. Because of the smaller quart capacity, the Nuwave is more compact than most models. While this fryer might not be best for big families, it's perfect for solo cooking or whipping up quick snacks.

Philips Digital Airfryer

Double layer rack accessory included

Capacity: 5.7 QT | Temperature range: 390°F

Preset programs

Adjustable temperature control

The Philips Digital AirFryer is on the higher end of the fryer market, normally retailing for $349. The Philips fryer calls themselves the "the original air fryer" and even patented its starfish design. The unique starfish design on the bottom of the fryer helps evenly distribute air circulation and heat, so your food cooks thoroughly and quickly with less oil. The Fryer also includes preset programs for popular dishes like frozen fries, meat, fish and chicken. The digital screen also allows you to customize the time and temperature so you can cook your food exactly as you want. The Philips fryer doesn't just fry foods but also lets you grill, bake, and roast and features a double rack to maximize your cooking efforts. The Fryer also features a removable nonstick coated drawer and food basket that are both dishwasher safe.

Black+Decker Purify Air Fryer

Features a double layer rack

Capacity: 2.1 QT | Temperature range: 175-400°F

Dual Convection Fans

Dishwasher safe

Variable temperature control

The Black+Decker Purify Air Fryer is a mid-range budget fryer that normally retails for $149.99. The fryer features a dual convection fan that combines heat and hot air to cook your favorite fried food quickly and evenly. While the Purify fryer doesn't feature a digital touchscreen, it does have a dial temperature control that ranges from 175-400°F and a 60-minute timer that automatically shuts off when it's done cooking. Because this air fryer only has a 2-quart liter capacity, its best for snacks and small meals and wouldn't be ideal for large families. The nonstick basket and separator are dishwasher-safe, and the manual includes tips on cooking times, temperatures, and quantities.

