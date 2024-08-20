This feature-packed Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer is down to a great low price at Amazon

If you’ve somehow not jumped on the air fryer hype train yet, now is your chance to do so. Currently, you can buy the Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer at Amazon for £179.99 (was £249.99) - a return to the lowest price for this model.

We haven’t seen a price cut of £70 since March 2024, so not even this year's Prime Day sales in July offered gave such a big discount. The 28% discount instantly makes this one of the best air fryers to buy at the moment, especially as Ninja is one of the top names in the kitchen appliance field.

The Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer will save you from ever needing to turn your oven again with dual baskets meaning you can easily cook multiple foods at once. It has multiple functions, too, including Max Crisp, Roast, and Bake, so it’s highly versatile for all your cooking needs.

Today’s best Ninja Air Fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer: was £249.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer can be a huge upgrade to your kitchen and at an excellent price thanks to this Amazon deal. Between its two baskets, you can cook up to eight portions with each drawer fitting up to 1.4kg of fries or a 2kg chicken. If you do a lot of batch cooking or have a large family to feed, this is the air fryer to go for, and it’s packed with different ways of cooking.

Air fryers have become a huge deal in recent years and yes, I’m a convert. I have a Ninja Foodi Air Fryer with dual baskets that’s much like this one and it’s almost exclusively how I cook. It cooks much, much faster than a regular fan oven and food comes out better too. There’s no dried out pizza, fries are cooked perfectly, and meat comes out moist too.

With this Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer, you get six different cooking functions. This includes Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate so there are a lot of different ways to cook with it. With the two baskets, you can choose to cook things differently while still having them synced to finish simultaneously. This is so much easier than trying to time things carefully yourself.

This specific Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer even throws in a pair of cooking silicone tongs which is handy as touching the hot basket is never recommended while pulling food out. Simple to use, it’s just a matter of tapping a button or two to get things set up. Even if you’re not a confident cook, you can master this.

If you’d prefer to save more money, there are cheaper air fryer deals out there. If you’re all about automating and streamlining your life, now might be the time to see what robot vacuum deals are out there too.