The Ninja Woodfire delivers smoky BBQ goodness with zero hassle, and it just dropped to its lowest-ever price

If you're looking to upgrade your al fresco eating setup this summer, I have the perfect deal for you: the Ninja Woodfire is down to $249.98 (was $369.99) at Amazon. That's the cheapest this unique gadget has ever been, and it's well worth snapping one up before this deal sells out (the Memorial Day sales are in full swing, and there are plenty of bargain-hunters about).

What makes the Woodfire worth buying? Normally, when cooking outdoors you need to choose between the convenience and reliability of a gas or electric grill, or the delicious smoky flavors of a charcoal or wood BBQ, with nothing in-between. The Woodfire miraculously manages to combine the best of both worlds.

• Browse all the deals in the Amazon sale

This electric grill includes a small chamber where you add a tiny amount of wood pellets, which infuse your food with authentic smoked flavor as it cooks. Plus, it offers multiple other functions: it can also air fry, bake, roast, and act as a smoker. So you're getting even more bang for your buck.

Today's best Ninja Woodfire deal

Ninja Woodfire: was $249.98 now $369.99 at amazon.com The Ninja Woodfire has $120 off for Memorial Day, taking it down to its lowest-ever price. This electric grill has a small cavity where you burn wood pellets, infusing your food with a delicious smoky BBQ flavor, with none of the hassle or unreliability of a full wood fire or charcoal grill. It can also be used to bake or air fry food, amping up your value for money. It's almost the same price when you buy direct from Ninja.

In our Ninja Woodfire review, our tester was so impressed she awarded it a full five stars, saying, "It’s so easy to use and creates tasty, smoky flavors without a flame and with minimal mess."

The model comes with two sachets of real hardwood pellets (each a different blend, for slightly different flavors). Because you're using them for flavoring rather than fuel, you only need a tiny amount – 1/2 cup at a time. This compact, multifunctional appliance is perfect for those with limited outdoor space, and it's weather-resistant enough that it can be stored outside year-round.