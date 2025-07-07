I cooked the best BBQ of my life with the Ninja Woodfire – and it's discounted by almost $100 in this Prime Day deal
This early Prime Day deal is bringing the heat
I adore my Ninja Woodfire; it's a frequent centerpiece and envy of all at my garden parties and family gatherings. If you've also got WF-FOMO (Woodfire fear of missing out), I've got good news for you; right now, you can get the Ninja Woodfire for $273.99 (was $369.99) at Amazon.
• See all of today's best Amazon deals
Don't just take my word for it – the Ninja Woodfire scored a full five stars in our review, earning praise for its ease of use, versatility, and excellent results. The best part is that this isn't technically an Amazon Prime Day deal; you can shop this deal even if you don't have a membership, as many brands jump on the bargain bandwagon outside of official sales.
Best Ninja Woodfire deal
The Ninja Woodfire has $96 off for Prime Day, which is just $24 shy of its lowest-ever price – that was just a few months ago for Memorial Day. This electric grill has a small cavity where you burn wood pellets, infusing your food with a delicious smoky BBQ flavor with none of the hassle or unreliability of a full wood fire or charcoal grill. It can also be used to bake or air-fry food, amplifying your value for money.
Remember, to shop the Amazon Prime Day sales and access Alexa+, you'll need a Prime membership for $14.99 per month, or make use of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds), to take advantage of this great low price.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle.
