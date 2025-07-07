I cooked the best BBQ of my life with the Ninja Woodfire – and it's discounted by almost $100 in this Prime Day deal

This early Prime Day deal is bringing the heat

Ninja Woodfire Grill and Smoker next to a white sign that says Price Cut.
(Image credit: Ninja)

I adore my Ninja Woodfire; it's a frequent centerpiece and envy of all at my garden parties and family gatherings. If you've also got WF-FOMO (Woodfire fear of missing out), I've got good news for you; right now, you can get the Ninja Woodfire for $273.99 (was $369.99) at Amazon.

Don't just take my word for it – the Ninja Woodfire scored a full five stars in our review, earning praise for its ease of use, versatility, and excellent results. The best part is that this isn't technically an Amazon Prime Day deal; you can shop this deal even if you don't have a membership, as many brands jump on the bargain bandwagon outside of official sales.

Ninja Woodfire: was $369.99 now $273.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Woodfire has $96 off for Prime Day, which is just $24 shy of its lowest-ever price – that was just a few months ago for Memorial Day. This electric grill has a small cavity where you burn wood pellets, infusing your food with a delicious smoky BBQ flavor with none of the hassle or unreliability of a full wood fire or charcoal grill. It can also be used to bake or air-fry food, amplifying your value for money.

Remember, to shop the Amazon Prime Day sales and access Alexa+, you'll need a Prime membership for $14.99 per month, or make use of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds), to take advantage of this great low price.

Josephine Watson
Managing Editor, Lifestyle

Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.

