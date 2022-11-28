Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals 2022: check out today's best deals before it's too late

Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals could be your last chance this year to bag a discount on one of the most useful appliances and kitchens could have. We've found some fantastic savings across a range of models today and we've laid them out just down below.

Most of these deals are holdouts from the prior Black Friday sale last week but don't let that put you off - there are still some bargains to be had. This year's Black Friday event may have come to an end, but like clockwork, Cyber Monday deals are here to pick up the money-saving mantle.

Instant Pots are some of the most sought-after home appliances right now, so it's no surprise to see that major retailers have essentially rolled over their Black Friday sales into Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals. The Instant Vortex 10QT air fryer, for instance, is still under $100 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 6qt remains just $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a 41%-off saving.

In other words, there are still plenty of Instant Pot bargains to make use of in 2022, and below, we've rounded up our pick of the lot.

There are cheap Instant Pot deals throughout the year, but today's Cyber Monday sale is pretty much the best time of the year to save money. Below, we've highlighted the best deals live now, as well as the retailers to keep an eye on if you'd rather go deal-hunting alone.

Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals: under $100

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo: was $139.99 now $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Instant Vortex air fryer had already received a $40 discount ahead of Cyber Monday, but it’s gotten an even better one now as it’s now $60 off. So, for only $79.99, you can get this highly-rated air fryer with a 5.7-quart capacity, 4-in-1 functionality, and the company’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 6QT: was $129.99 now $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Steam, pressure cook, saute, slow cook, and many more with this Instant Pot that's been rated a 4.7 out of 5 by Amazon customers. Enjoy a 38% discount with deal from Amazon. It may not be the biggest dip in pricing, but it is a great deal to grab now if you want to get your shopping out of the way.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex 10QT Air Fryer Oven: was $129 now $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This 7-in-1 air fry oven, which can also roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, and rotisserie, is a space- and time-saving cooking solution that enjoys a 4.3 out 5 rating on Walmart. For a Cyber Monday Instant Pot treat, it's $31 cheaper. Instant Pot products sell out pretty quickly you might want to grab this sooner rather than later.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $169.99 now $98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always Cyber Monday best-sellers and Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has this Pro model on sale for $98 - just $20 more than the record-low price. This six-quart pressure cooker features 10 appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $169.99 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This air fryer is getting the biggest Cyber Monday Instant Pot deal ever on Amazon, dropping $80 in price, which is over 40% off the sticker price. That’s a great deal for this 4.5 out of 5-rated air fryer which comes with a display window, six different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.

Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals: under $150

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot 6 Quart Duo: was $139 now $104 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, slow cook, and many more with this Instant Pot that's been rated a 4.2 out of 5 by Walmart customers. Enjoy a $35 discount with this Rollback deal from Walmart.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 8qt: was $189.99 now $118.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This popular 10-in-1 cooker, which got a lofty 4.5 out of 5 star rating in our Instant Pot Pro review (opens in new tab), lets you steam, slow cook, saute, warm, and even make yogurt. And, it's an 8-quart model, which is better for larger families. Make use of this cracking $70 Cyber Monday discount right now before it disappears.

(opens in new tab) Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $135.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Instant Indoor Grill and Air Fryer has plenty of fans, given its 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon, expansive 14-in-1 functionality, two grill racks, and EvenCrisp technology. And, while it got a small discount earlier in the month, this $57.50 price drop puts the air fryer at its lowest price to date. We haven't seen this one so cheap.

(opens in new tab) Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier: was $249.99 now $139.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Okay, this one isn't a pot, but the Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier, rated a 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, will remove 99% of the impurities in your air and do it quickly and quietly. While it usually goes for $249.99, it’s getting a 44% or $110 discount for the holidays, its lowest price since July.

(opens in new tab) Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven: was $249.99 now $149.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

What’s better than an Instant Pot? An Instant Pot Dutch Oven that can also braise, sear, and sauté as well as keep food warm. Not only is it extremely well-regarded with a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon, it’s 40% off for a price of $149. This isn’t its lowest ever price, but it’s the cheapest it’s been since March of this year.

Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals: under $250

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1: was $253 now $201.96 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Enjoying a 4.8 out of 5 rating at Walmart, this large-capacity 10-in-1 cooker from Instant Pot can pretty much do all your cooking (and yogurt making and warming) for you. Thanks to this Cyber Monday deal at Walmart, you can get it now for more than $50 less than usual.

Tips for buying an Instant Pot this Cyber Monday

1. Take a look at the cooking modes available

Before hitting buy on a Cyber Monday Instant Pot deal, make sure you do your research and ensure you're getting the model that's right for you, at the best price possible.

All Instant Pots can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, cook rice, make yogurt and keep warm. However, there are some models that can also be used as a sterilizer and offer sous vide cooking. Those with additional lids can air fry, roast, bake and grill as well, so decide what cooking methods you need on your Instant Pot.

Next, consider how many programs you need, Instant Pots come with anywhere from 11 to 48 depending upon the model. These offer predefined temperatures and cooking durations for different dishes. If you're a fan of experimenting then you'll need less presets that anyone seeking a 'set-it and forget-it' appliance.

2. Double-check the capacity

Don't just take a look at the price and the discount, and hit that buy button. Also consider the capacity the Instant Pot can hold and whether it's sufficient for the number of people you have to cook for. Lower capacity Instant Pots are usually cheaper, but you don't want to buy something that won't be big enough for your needs.

If you have a large family or batch cook, look for designs with a 6 quart / 5.7 liter capacity or above. If you're an individual or a couple, an Instant Pot that can hold around 3.2 quarts / 3 liters should suffice for an individual or couple.

3. Don't exclude older models

Older Instant Pot models should still be reliable and just as reliable in handling your cooking needs. The best part is that they're likely to be much cheaper and better discounted than new models. Unless there are new features you want or need that older models do not come with, they are your best bets if you're on a tight budget.

4. Avoid the budget alternatives

Don't get us wrong; there are great Instant Pot alternatives that are more affordable. However, multi-cookers aren't built the same; some are better quality than others, which means they're more effective at cooking than many of their budget rivals. Since many Instant Pot models will see great price cuts for Cyber Monday, you're better off taking advantage of those Instant Pot deals instead of going for the budget ones that won't be as reliable or will break down faster.

3 best Instant Pots to look for on Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Instant Pot)

1. Instant Pot Pro The best Instant Pot you can buy Specifications Capacity: 6-quart/ 6-liter or 8-quart/ 8-liter Cooking modes: pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, steam, sauté, sous vide, reheat, yogurt maker, sterilizer, cake maker Number of presets: 28 specifications Colour Black Condition New $99.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $99.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Five one-touch favorite settings + Wide array of cooking methods + Inner pot can be heated on all hob types Reasons to avoid - No recipe book or cooking charts included - Steam rack unsuitable for vegetables

If you're looking for a top-of-the-range Instant Pot, the Instant Pot Pro is the ideal choice. It has 10 cooking modes, 28 presets and also has five buttons that allow you to store your favorite settings for recipes you make regularly, giving you the convenience of the one-touch programs but for your own custom recipes. At $129.99/ £149.99, its the most expensive Instant Pot that doesn't offer the ability to air fry, so we expect to see a discount that will being the price tag down a little.

Read our full Instant Pot Pro review

(Image credit: Instant Pot)

2. Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker The best affordable Instant Pot Specifications Capacity: 3 quarts / 3 liters, 6 quarts / 5.7 liters, 8 quarts / 8 liters Cooking modes: pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, reheat, yogurt maker Number of presets: 11 specifications Colour Black, Silver Condition New $99.95 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) $127.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good range of cooking methods + Compact and lightweight + Presets can be easily activated Reasons to avoid - Inner pot can't be used on the hob - Not as fast as other Instant Pots

The entry-level Instant Pot Duo in the brand's most affordable multi-cooker. Simple to use, it has 14 cooking modes, and is compact and lightweight too. There are some compromises; the inner pot can't be used on the hob and when it comes to pressure release it's not as fast as other models, but it's a good model to start with. It's regularly discounted throughout the year, with a 36% saving being the biggest discount we've ever seen on the appliance.

Read the full Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker review

(Image credit: Instant Pot)

If you want an Instant Pot that can replace an air fryer as well, look no further than this Instant Pot model. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer comes with an additional lid that provides an air frying function, as well as the ability to roast and bake too. The Instant Pot dropped to a record low of $119 in 2021, so we expect to see similar substantial savings or better this Cyber Monday.

Read our full Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer review