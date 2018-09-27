The best Instant Pots: the best prices and deals

Thinking of buying an Instant Pot? To make it easier for you, we've rounded up the best Instant Pots on the market and then searched the internet to find the best prices for each. Here, you'll find the best Instant Pot deals and sale prices.

Each Instant Pot is capable of multiple cooking modes and comes pre-programmed for a number of tasks. You can use it as a pressure cooker to cook meals two to six times faster than on a stove top, or conversely, as a slow cooker when your recipe calls for it. Many models can even be used for baking cakes or making yogurt. And with most models available in 3-quart, 6-quart, or 8-quart sizes, you can find one that's the right size for your kitchen and/or family.

Below you will find our picks for the best Instant Pot models as well as the best prices for each, while further down the page you will find a selection of deals on similar cookers.

Instant Pot Duo Programmable Cooker

Uses: Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steam, Sauté/Searing, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer | Built-In programs: 14

Speeds up cooking by 2 to 6 times

Uses 70% less energy

Instant Pot's signature model, the Duo is a versatile cooker that can be used as either a pressure cooker or a slow cooker depending on what is needed, as well as a yogurt maker and rice cooker. Plus, it comes with 14 pre-programmed cooking modes for specific items like soup and porridge. Better yet, it's one of the most affordable Instant Pot models.

It's available in 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart editions.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Programmable Cooker

Uses: Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steam, Sauté/Searing, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Cake Baker, Sterilizer, and Warmer | Built-In programs: 15

Speeds up cooking by 2 to 6 times

Uses 70% less energy

As its name denotes, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is similar to the Duo model, but with a few added features. You can make a cake or eggs in it, and it can also be used as a sterilizer. You also get 15 built-in programs - one more than the Duo. This is Instant Pot's best selling model.

It is available in 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart models.

Instant Pot Lux Programmable Cooker

Uses: Pressure Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Rice Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Cake Maker, and Warmer | Built-In programs: 12

Speeds up cooking by 2 to 6 times

Uses 70% less energy

The oldest and most basic of the Instant Pot models, this one lacks some of the features of its successors (like yogurt making), but is still a solid choice for handling everyday cooking needs and it comes with 12 built-in cooking programs. That being the case, you will be able to get this model for the cheapest price.

It is available in 3-quart, 5-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart models.

Instant Pot Ultra Programmable Cooker

Uses: Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Porridge Cooker, Cake Maker, Yogurt Maker, Sauté/Searing, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer | Built-in programs: 16

Speeds up cooking by 2 to 6 times

Uses 70% less energy

The main advantage of the Instant Pot Ultra over the Duo and Lux models is the ability to customize all settings to your own liking, which it will automatically remember for the next time you use it. Otherwise, it has a bigger and brighter screen, a couple more cooking programs included, and altitude adjustment.

It is available in 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart models.

Other programmable cookers

With the success of the Instant Pot, many other companies have introduced their own multi-use cookers with similar functions. We've rounded up the best prices on a selection of the most popular, which you can find below.