LPDDR6 standard finalized for mobile and AI first deployments

Memory brings faster speed better efficiency and added security features

Desktop systems expected to follow mobile and embedded device rollouts

The next generation of low-power memory is on its way. LPDDR6, recently announced by the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, is expected to begin appearing in products around 2026.

The group has officially published the JESD209-6 specification, which outlines improvements aimed at mobile devices, AI workloads, and other power-sensitive environments.

While workstations and desktop PCs will eventually benefit from the new standard, early adoption is focused elsewhere.

Targeting energy efficiency

LPDDR6 introduces a dual sub-channel architecture, with each sub-channel using 12 data lines and four command/address lines. This setup is designed to handle high-bandwidth tasks while staying efficient in compact system designs.

Static efficiency mode allows for smarter use of bank resources, and the memory can shift burst lengths between 32B and 64B on demand.

Energy efficiency is a clear priority of the new standard. LPDDR6 uses a lower voltage than its predecessor and introduces Dynamic Voltage Frequency Scaling for Low Power, which reduces voltage during slower operation.

It also includes a dynamic efficiency mode and refresh control methods meant to cut power usage in real time.

Security and reliability features have been updated as well. These include per-row activation tracking, on-die ECC, memory self-tests, and a carve-out mode for critical data. Such capabilities aim to support demanding AI workloads and mobile environments where system integrity matters.

“JEDEC is proud to introduce LPDDR6, the culmination of years of dedicated effort by members of the JC-42.6 Subcommittee for Low Power Memories,” said Mian Quddus, JEDEC’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “By delivering a balance of power efficiency, robust security options and high performance, LPDDR6 is an ideal choice for next-generation mobile devices, AI and related applications to thrive in a power-conscious, high-performance world.”

The new standard is backed by the likes of Micron, Qualcomm, Samsung, SK Hynix, Synopsys, and others, all of whom have contributed in someway towards its development and standardization.

While the standard is ready, the hardware ecosystem will take time to catch up. Mobile and embedded platforms are expected to lead, while broader computing use will follow later.

“Beyond the mobile industry, Qualcomm Technologies envisions LPDDR6 as an essential technology poised to revolutionize computing, automotive, AI, and other sectors, paving the way for transformative advancements in years to come,” said Durga Malladi, SVP and GM of Edge Solutions at Qualcomm.