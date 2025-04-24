Apple will reportedly offer more RAM than ever before in the iPhone 17 as it catches up to the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9

Apple will reportedly step up RAM from 8GB to 12GB for the iPhone 17 lineup

It was previously reported that only the Pro and Pro Max would get the upgrade

More RAM would level the competition with the likes of Samsung and Google

Just as Apple likes to upgrade its homegrown chipsets each year for the iPhone, it’s also been steadily increasing the RAM. And judging by a new report, it seems that the Cupertino-based tech giant will continue on that path, and arguably copy what Samsung and Google’s already been offering.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 series will kick computing power into higher gear thanks to 12GB of RAM. That would be a solid increase over the 8GB of RAM found in the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

Why the increase? Well, it’s likely not only to keep up with whatever changes lie ahead with iOS 19 – that upgrade is expected to be unveiled in a few weeks at WWDC 2025 – but also to power the on-device aspects of Apple Intelligence.

That’s not an easy feat, and with the AI-infused Siri still on the horizon with a launch at some point in the coming year, the iPhone will likely need a larger amount of RAM to deal with running AI models directly on the device. Apple Intelligence currently processes some on the device – be it an iPhone, iPad, or Mac – as well as securely sending it off into the Private Cloud Compute method.

Beyond the AI implications and the need for more RAM, this should give even more support to future A-series chips that Apple is developing. And it should make future iPhones run with even more speed and fluidity.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

This change in the amount of RAM also represents Apple playing catch-up with the likes of Samsung and Google. The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra all feature 12GB of RAM standard and are already capable of more advanced artificial intelligence features. The standard Google Pixel 9 comes with 12GB of RAM out of the box, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL feature 16GB of RAM.

Ming-Chi Kuo’s report details that of the expected iPhone 17 models, the Pro, Pro Max, and the ultra-thin Air will all feature 12GB of RAM now. Previously, reports stated that only the Pro Max – likely the most powerful of the bunch – would get the upgrade. The report also mentions that the hope is to give the entry-level iPhone 17 12GB of RAM as well, but supply shortages are a concern.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless, it’s clear that Apple is taking notice of the competition from companies like Samsung and Google, and is likely factoring this into its roadmap of Apple Intelligence features. As the list of features, both those already released and future ones, continues to grow, the iPhone needs to be able to support all of them.

Further, considering Apple’s focus on privacy throughout its device and feature set, the goal will likely be to do a lot on the device, so an investment in more RAM makes a lot of sense.

And even if you don’t use AI features on the iPhone, it’ll likely be good news if you opt for the latest model.