Micron wants a bigger slice of the $100 billion HBM market with its 2026-bound HBM4 and HBM4E memory solutions

US semiconductor giant discloses HBM4 product launch in 2026, followed by HBM4E

These are likely to be used by Nvidia's Rubin R100 GPU and AMD's successor to the Instinct MI400x

Micron is a latecomer to a very crowded market that has SK Hynix at its helm

Micron has revealed further steps in its plan to capture a significant chunk of the rapidly expanding high-bandwidth memory market.

The US semiconductor giant revealed during its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings call it plans to introduce HBM4 memory products in 2026, followed by HBM4E in 2027/2028 with 64GB, 2TBps parts designed for advanced AI and data center applications.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron's President and CEO, stressed the growing importance of HBM in the company's plans, saying, "The HBM market will exhibit robust growth over the next few years. In 2028, we expect the HBM total addressable market (TAM) to grow four times from the $16 billion level in 2024 and to exceed $100 billion by 2030. Our TAM forecast for HBM in 2030 would be bigger than the size of the entire DRAM industry, including HBM, in calendar 2024."

Coming to a flagship GPU

Expressing excitement about its next generation HBM, Mehrotra added, "Leveraging the strong foundation and continued investments in proven 1β process technology, we expect Micron’s HBM4 will maintain time to market and power efficiency leadership while boosting performance by over 50% over HBM3E."

The HBM4E version, expected to arrive towards the end of 2027, will include a customizable logic base die using advanced manufacturing technology from TSMC. This design feature will allow certain customers to modify the logic layer to better suit their needs, with the goal of enhancing performance and efficiency.

The upcoming memory solutions are expected to be used in flagship GPUs such as Nvidia's Rubin R100 and AMD’s successor to the Instinct MI400x. Micron has already demonstrated traction in the market with its HBM3E technology. "We are proud to share that Micron's HBM3E 8H is designed into Nvidia’s Blackwell B200 and GB200 platforms," Mehrotra said, during the call.

While Micron is a relative newcomer to the HBM space, which is currently dominated by South Korean memory giant SK Hynix, and its neighbor and chief rival Samsung, the company remains optimistic about its competitive positioning.

"Based on our customer design wins and success in establishing deep partnerships with customers, industry enablers, and key technology partners like TSMC, we expect to be a leading supplier of HBM, with the most robust, trusted, and industry-leading technology roadmap and execution record," Mehrotra said.