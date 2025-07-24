Radeon AI Pro R9700 confirmed for July 23 launch with 32GB GDDR6 memory

Early partner listings show pricing between $1244 and $1277 depending on model

The GPU is built for demanding workloads like AI, rendering, and local model inference workflows

AMD's Radeon AI Pro R9700, its fastest GPU to date, is on sale now, priced as low as $1,244.

While AMD hasn’t confirmed exact pricing at the time of writing, recent listings from board partners, spotted by Benchlife, give a good idea of what to expect.

The listings show Sapphire's models priced at $1,244 and $1,277, while ASRock's version, available to pre-order on Tech-America is listed at $1,267. That puts the probable midpoint at around $1,259.

Built for professionals

First shown at Computex 2025, the R9700 is built on the RDNA 4 architecture and uses the Navi 48 GPU. (Fun fact: Its name is a nod to the original 9700 Pro made by ATI which outperformed Nvidia products back in 2002 and helped shift the market. AMD went on to acquire ATI a few years later.)

The card comes with 32GB of GDDR6 memory, twice that of the Radeon RX 9070 XT, which shares the same core but is aimed at gamers.

That memory runs at 20000MHz over a 256-bit interface, delivering 640GB/s of bandwidth, and could make a real difference for professional users working with big datasets, training models, or juggling multiple pro apps.

By cutting down on memory swaps to RAM, the R9700 aims to keep things running smoother during demanding workflows.

The dual-slot form factor and blower-style cooling are aimed at multi-GPU setups inside professional workstations.

The card offers up to 47.8 TFLOPS in single-precision performance and up to 1531 TOPS in INT4 operations. It packs 128 AI accelerators and supports most modern media codecs, including AV1, H.264, and H.265 for encoding and decoding.

The card connects via PCIe 5.0 and features multiple output ports, including DisplayPort 2.1a and HDMI 2.1b.

Custom models from the likes of ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, Sapphire, XFX, and Yeston will be available to buy in the coming months.

These designs will include different cooling setups or small tweaks, but the GPU core and memory will remain the same.