One of AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT partner GPUs has been leaked online - I just hope the $566 price tag for an 8GB graphics card in 2025 is a joke

A new listing on a Swiss retailer shows Acer's Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB GPU at $566 based on currency conversions

AMD is expected to unveil the Radeon RX 9060 series at Computex alongside partner cards

The price may be a placeholder, but GPU price inflation may see the price become a reality

The current GPU market is filled with inflated prices for both Nvidia and AMD cards, which may spell bad news for the potential success of upcoming 8GB GPUs — and it looks like that might soon be the case for Team Red.

As reported by Wccftech, the Acer Nitro Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB GPU has been listed on a Swiss retailer at $566 (around £430 / AU$880), converted from Swiss Franc. This comes alongside the 16GB model listed at $620, and both GPUs are expected to be unveiled at Computex 2025, which starts on May 20.

It's important to highlight the strong possibility that these prices are placeholders; this previously happened with the launch of the Radeon RX 9070 XT, which revealed a $699 launch price via Micro Center. Fortunately, that was indeed a placeholder, as it launched at $599, but that didn't last very long due to retailers raising prices significantly.

However, if the $566 price for the 8GB model is legitimate (or at least close to this figure), AMD and its partners could be in for an uphill struggle to convince consumers that this is a GPU that’s worth buying in 2025. These days, 8GB GPUs are simply not powerful enough to tackle demanding triple-A games, and PC gamers have voiced those frustrations with Nvidia's recent RTX 5060 Ti 8GB variant.

It's worth noting that Wccftech highlights that these prices are most likely placeholders, since they also include listings for RX 9070 XT GPUs above the retail price. Regardless, the current state of the GPU market will likely push prices up to absurd levels, and Best Buy’s GPU listings are a prime example of this.

(Image credit: Acer)

If the retail price for the 8GB GPU is anywhere close to $500, it will be dead on arrival

I don't need to stress how underpowered 8GB GPUs are in 2025, as the negative consensus surrounding Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti makes that clear. These GPUs don't pack enough VRAM to handle the heavy load that comes from games today, and I don't think anyone will be willing to overpay for a GPU that underperforms.

I'm confident that the $566 purported price (based on price conversions) is a placeholder, but that doesn't make me feel much more confident - that's because the trend of partner cards and their prices indicates that it may possibly cost much more after launch.

This happened with the Radeon RX 9070 XT, which you’ll now struggle to find at its $599 retail price. While nobody should be paying over $599 for a GPU that's supposed to be mid-range, the RX 9070 XT is at least a worthwhile GPU. Potentially, the same may not be said about the RX 9060 XT 8GB GPU, but I’m hoping it performs well.

This should be a warning for AMD and its partners; do not price any upcoming 8GB GPUs anywhere close to these prices, because I can almost guarantee that they will be dead on arrival...