Asus and other Nvidia partner GPUs have been listed on Best Buy - and the price tags might seem like a big joke

Nvidia RTX 5060 partner GPUs have been spotted on Best Buy ahead of launch

Models from Asus and PNY were spotted before being removed

The highest price for an overclocked RTX 5060 was $409

Nvidia's RTX 5060 is set for launch on May 19, just before one of the biggest tech events in the world, Computex 2025, begins on May 20. However, it looks like we might have an early insight into the pricing of the 8GB GPU.

As reported by Wccftech, Asus TUF and Prime RTX 5060 GPUs were spotted on Best Buy (by popular leaker @momomo_us on X) ahead of launch. Most interestingly, the Asus TUF RTX 5060 OC Edition was listed for $409, which is close to the RTX 5070's $549 launch price.

This comes after one of rival AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT partner cards was leaked in a listing on a Swiss retailer, with a high price tag for a low-end GPU. However, it's important to note that this price is more than likely just a placeholder for now - at least that's what we hope.

On the other hand, that might not be the case for the Nvidia GPUs. The other Asus RTX 5060 listings (which were as low as $339.99) are representative of pricing that is expected for a budget GPU, and are also consistent with the $409 price for the overclocked model (since most OC GPUs are sold at higher prices).

It's also worth noting that PNY's overclocked RTX 5060 was also spotted on Best Buy, at $299.99, which might be a more reasonable proposition for gamers on a budget.

These listings (which have now been removed) may very well be inaccurate with placeholder prices, but it would be hard to see retail pricing be much lower. Having said that, we’d also not like to see a price higher than $299.99 for a graphics card using 8GB of VRAM in 2025.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Just like the Acer Nitro Radeon RX 9060 XT listings, this will be dead on arrival if true

I hate to sound like a broken record, but 8GB of VRAM isn't sufficient for gaming in 2025, and there's enough evidence out there to prove this; from poorly optimized ports, VRAM-hungry titles, and more games like Assassin's Creed Shadows forcing RTGI (Ray-Traced Global Illumination), frame rates and smoothness just aren't up to par on 8GB graphics cards.

Computex 2025 and the RTX 5060's launch are now only days away, so it's still early days. However, I'm willing to believe that Team Green's partner cards on this occasion will be priced at absurd levels - especially when you consider the terrible state of the GPU market.

I can almost guarantee that if any RTX 5060 GPU (including AMD's RX 9060 XT 8GB) launches at $409 or above, it's not going to sell well regardless of consumer desperation. That's not me being harsh or targeting either Team Red or Team Green; that's just the reality.

Gamers need more powerful hardware to run newly-released, graphically-demanding games, and if they still have to spend that much for a weaker GPU that’s going to make too many compromises to play modern games compared to the likes of an RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5080, then I can imagine there are going to be a lot of angry PC gamers...