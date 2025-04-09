Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti price rumor is what all gamers want to hear – these models may be cheaper than RTX 4060 Ti equivalents, especially the 16GB GPU

RTX 5060 Ti price rumor suggests Nvidia could lower MSRPs

Supposedly we’re looking at $379 and $429 for the 8GB and 16GB models respectively

Previous pricing speculation has hinted that Nvidia might stick to the same MSRPs as the RTX 4060 Ti models, though

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards could be priced more affordably than their predecessors, in a potential twist I did not see coming – if this rumor turns out to be true, of course.

VideoCardz reports that the pricing speculation comes from the Board Channels forum over in China, which can provide reliable info (or has done in the past) via the supply chain.

We’re told that the RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB is going to launch at an MSRP of $379 in the US, and the 16GB version will pitch in at $429, as per details passed on to graphics card makers by Nvidia.

To refresh your memory, that’s a fair bit cheaper than the RTX 4060 Ti was priced at when the same flavors of that GPU were released. It arrived at $399 for the 8GB version and $499 for the 16GB card from the Lovelace generation.

Supposedly, Nvidia is about to launch its RTX 5060 Ti models in the middle of this month, according to the rumor mill, and they might go on sale come April 16

The RTX 5060 vanilla graphics card should also be unveiled next week, but won’t hit shelves until mid-May, if the grapevine is correct. There’s no mention of the price tag of that graphics card, incidentally, which could indicate that it is indeed further out from launch.

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: Stick or twist with pricing - and standing on the RTX 5070's toes

Go nuts with the saltshaker here because, as VideoCardz points out, pre-release pricing rumors are notoriously, well, shaky by nature. Still, this is at least a more solid source than an early product listing from an obscure retailer in Canada or Europe pinning claimed pricing on a GPU (a price that could be completely made up in order to grab a bit of limelight from reports).

Also, if we are a week away from the launch of the RTX 5060 Ti as theorized, it’d make sense that Nvidia would have set pricing by now, and graphics card makers would likely have been informed. So, the rumor is plausible, if a definite twist on what I expected: remember, other recent speculation, also from the Board Channels, suggested Nvidia might stick to the same pricing as the RTX 4060 Ti models.

So, we should remain skeptical for sure, and I’ve also got to admit, I find it difficult to believe that Nvidia is going to drop pricing as suggested here. Why? Because even if Team Green merely sticks with the same pricing as the RTX 4060 Ti, the base 8GB model of the RTX 5060 Ti will still likely fly off the shelves – let alone if pricing dips. The 16GB version sounds like compelling value at a theoretical $429, too, particularly considering the concerns about VRAM that have been aired time and again. The key question is then: how will Nvidia cope with supplying these GPUs under the even greater level of demand that keener pricing will bring?

Maybe Nvidia is finally turning a corner with its production and supply issues? Or maybe it just hopes that lowered pricing for more mainstream Blackwell GPUs will gain some much-needed goodwill with PC gamers – even if stock remains a scramble (because that won’t always be the case, as supply will be ironed out eventually).

If these prices do turn out to be real, it marks a definite change of stance from Nvidia, perhaps to gain favor with gamers. Although I can’t help but feel that it’d also stand on the toes of the RTX 5070, which is already a graphics card that’s viewed rather unfavorably for its price-to-performance ratio, and lack of VRAM, with just 12GB on board. And so, the upper-tier RTX 5060 Ti, at nearly a quarter less with its MSRP, loaded with 16GB – a more future-proof VRAM pool – could undermine the RTX 5070 even further in this pricing scenario.

The other way of angling that theorizing, though, is that it hints that Nvidia is going to make less of a generational leap with the RTX 5060 Ti’s performance versus the RTX 4060 Ti than expected (so the RTX 5070 isn’t threatened in this way). Hopefully, we’ll see how this plays out next week.