Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti could be delayed to mid-April and RTX 5060 to mid-May – is AMD starting to look like a clear winner in the battle of Blackwell vs RDNA 4 GPUs?

Nvidia RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti GPUs have supposedly been pushed back

The theory is they are launching a month later than previously thought, in mid-April and mid-May

Even that launch timeframe isn’t set in stone, and the rumor mill reckons further delays aren’t off the table

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 graphics cards may not be landing on shelves as soon as we thought, based on the latest churning from the rumor mill.

VideoCardz brings news of a theoretical delay of around a month, courtesy of the Board Channels forum over in China (as flagged by HXL on X). However, we must remember that the previous launch schedule was just a rumor, and any delay is just that – a theoretical pushing back of what might only have been a pencilled-in release (or reveal) date.

Those past rumors floated the idea that Nvidia was going to launch the RTX 5060 Ti GPU in March, and possibly the RTX 5060 vanilla GPU in April (or thereabouts). Other speculation suggested a mid-March announcement (which clearly didn’t happen).

Now, the theory is that the RTX 5060 Ti (both rumored 16GB and 8GB flavors) has been put back to mid-April, and the vanilla RTX 5060 is expected to arrive in mid-May.

There’s an added warning that these graphics cards could be pushed back further, as these are just rough timeframes – not specific launch dates. That indicates this purported plan from Nvidia isn’t yet set in stone, and is just an indication of launch timing for now.

Analysis: A believable enough scenario

If there is a hold-up here – and I must emphasize the if – then what could be the reason? Well, it’s certainly believable that Nvidia needs more time to get its act together in terms of ensuring that there’s enough RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti stock for a solid launch. As opposed to the shambles of ridiculously thin availability that has been the hallmark of the Blackwell generation of GPUs thus far.

The first point to consider here regarding the believability factor for this apparent delay is that there’s been chatter from the GPU grapevine for a while that Nvidia has been pushing back RTX 5060 models (before this latest rumor), due to running into various issues – and that has been coupled with predictions of limited supply.

It also makes sense that Nvidia might want to take its time to ensure that any of the purported problems are fully ironed out – especially after the ROPs controversy with RTX 5000 GPUs – and to accumulate stock so there’s a decent amount on shelves to begin with. Team Green really does need to do better in terms of getting some goodwill from PC gamers, who are starting to become seriously frustrated with the new Blackwell GPUs.

All of this is especially important to deal with when it comes to the RTX 5060 GPUs because they are at a lower price point, so will be far more popular and sought after than previous models. So clearly, Nvidia needs to ensure more chips have come off the production lines for these GPUs – well, you’d hope, anyway – which may take more time than the firm first thought.

We shall see, but the bottom line here is that those rumors which planted the expectation of an RTX 5060 launch of some variety happening soon are apparently wrong. Or perhaps they may have been correct at the time, but Nvidia’s gameplan has just changed (as ever, sprinkle a whole lot of salt over that assertion, and all the previous ones for that matter).

Meanwhile, the obvious danger in waiting is that AMD supposedly has a good amount of RX 9070 inventory on the horizon for a restock, and Team Red already looks to be making headway with clawing back GPU market share from Nvidia. And with RX 9060 models planned for launch in Q2 2025, so that could well be a May arrival, Nvidia could be feeling under considerable pressure.