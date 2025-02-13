Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5060 GPUs rumored to be delayed to March and April respectively, and stock could be every bit as dire as the RTX 5090 and 5080

Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5060 GPUs are rumored to be delayed by a month

This means that in theory the RTX 5070 may not arrive until March, and the RTX 5060 in April

Expect these GPUs to “sell out instantly” according to the source of this rumor

Nvidia’s RTX 5060 and 5070 graphics cards might suffer issues with stock, as the RTX 5080 and 5090 have already experienced – and they could end up delayed as a result of a lack of production capacity.

TweakTown noticed a post on X from regular leaker, Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s normally big on Apple and phone-related rumors, but also has fingers in other hardware pies.

Gamers and power users are eager to get the RTX 5090 and 5080, but chip supply constraints are causing shortages. Supply issues will likely push back mass production of the RTX 5070/5060 from the original Feb/Mar to Mar/Apr. Limited supply means these two cards will sell out…February 12, 2025

Kuo acknowledges the current dire situation for supply with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 – GPUs that use the GB202 and GB203 Blackwell chips – and indicates that ongoing struggles with supply will push back the mass production of the RTX 5070 and RTX 5060.

Now, as far as those two still unreleased graphics cards go, we know that Nvidia’s RTX 5070 models are due in February, so this is an assertion of a delay for the vanilla 5070 graphics card to March.

We haven’t officially heard anything about the RTX 5060, on the other hand – not even its existence – but the GPU has been rumored for March previously, and Kuo is now claiming that these models will be pushed back to April. Pass the seasoning at this point, as ever with these kinds of rumors.

(Image credit: Friends Stock / Shutterstock)

Analysis: Doom and gloom part… erm, I’ve lost count

On the face of it, this really isn’t good news for those – like myself – who are keenly awaiting the arrival of more affordable graphics cards from Nvidia’s next-gen range. The RTX 5080 is effectively out of my price bracket – especially given how asking prices have turned out in reality, thanks to super-lean stock levels – and so it’s the RTX 5070 models I’m really interested in.

The glimmer of hope, such as it is, comes with the RTX 5070 Ti being rumored to still be on track for February. Review embargoes are purportedly in place, and various spillage suggests a launch on February 20, which is only a week away now. But there’s a distinct lack of any talk of the RTX 5070 vanilla flavor on the rumor mill, which does indeed suggest that it might be on the back burner in some way.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On top of that, we’ve already heard a couple of rumors of a delay to March for the RTX 5070, and we can add this fresh speculation here to the growing pile.

Adding all this up, talk of a delay certainly makes some sense, and if Nvidia is struggling – to the point that “limited supply means these two cards [RTX 5070 and 5060] will sell out instantly even if production stays on schedule” according to Kuo – well, that’s not looking too clever now, is it?

It sounds like a recipe for delays, and more price gouging and stock washouts, particularly considering the RTX 5070, and certainly the RTX 5060, are going to be the targets of a lot more would-be buyers considering they’re at the more affordable end of the Blackwell spectrum. I’m also concerned about what we’re now hearing about the pricing of the RTX 5070 Ti, to boot.

While we must be careful not to get overly gloomy about these inbound launches from Nvidia, it’s getting increasingly difficult to avoid doing so, as all the rumors are slanted towards the negative side of what might be, rather than anything remotely positive.

Although we do have AMD’s RDNA 4 launch to look forward to, of course, in March, and maybe Nvidia could be leaving the door open for Team Red to spark the beginning of what might be quite a GPU comeback here. I guess stranger things have happened, and don’t forget Intel either – Battlemage could have a ship in the mid-range seas, too.