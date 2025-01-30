Watch out Nvidia, a Linux leak revealing three new Intel Arc Battlemage GPUs may challenge the RTX 5000 series

New Linux leak may have revealed Intel Battlemage GPUs

The recent Linux patch had three code numbers

If true, this could challenge Nvidia's 5000 series GPUs

Intel’s upcoming Arc Battlemage graphics cards have gotten plenty of media attention through rumors, reports, and just recently an official reveal from Intel itself. But a recent Linux leak has revealed several new cards, which could possibly pose a threat to Nvidia’s RTX 5000 series.

According to Tomasz Gawroński , a gaming hardware enthusiast on X, the most recent Linux patch may have revealed at least three new Arc Battlemage cards, which could be the anticipated powerful variants. The listing itself shows three code numbers, with the patch notes stating that it’ll “Add 3 new IDs for BMG.” Gawroński interpreted it as Intel adding three new Battlemage IDs in this patch.

Though there hasn’t been anything concrete in the leaked information establishing that these cards are higher-end models, if they are it could absolutely flip the market on its head. Intel’s graphics cards have been competitively priced since the tech giant first entered the market, with the B580 and B570 models proving as such. If Intel were to launch mid-range and high-end cards with that same mindset, this could strike a critical blow against AMD and especially Nvidia.

Of course, that’s if these code numbers turn out to be anything in the long run. This could all be meaningless in the end, which is why it’s important to take this leak with a healthy pinch of salt.

How this could turn the tables on Nvidia

Nvidia’s RTX 5000 series graphics cards managed to buck the expected trend of prices dramatically increasing every new generation. The flagship RTX 5090, for instance, is only a few or so hundred above the RTX 4090’s launch day MSRP, and the RTX 5070 is one-third of the 4090’s price while nearly matching its performance with the use of DLSS.

But even if the Arc Battlemage cards don’t match the performance of the 5000 series or AMD’s RX 9070, a cheaper price point would allow Team Blue to finally gain traction in the mid-range market as it has in the budget space — after all, there are plenty of gamers looking for cards that better fit their more cost efficient PC builds. We already know that the majority of gamers are still at 1080p, with only a chunk at 1440p as their main monitor resolution.

I, for one, truly hope this is the direction Team Blue goes in. As I’ve been saying for quite some time now, Team Green and Team Red need a fire lit under their backsides in terms of offering truly budget graphics cards. And that fire is clearly the threat of real competition.