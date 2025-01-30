Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5090: launch day is today, and these are the retailers I'd check

Launch day for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 GPU has finally arrived, with the high-end GPU going on sale at 9AM ET / 6AM PST / 2PM GMT on January 30 for $1,999 / £1,939 / AU$4,039 for the Founders Edition card.

Despite the extremely high price, we expect stock to sell out incredibly quickly, which is where this guide to where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 comes in, as we'll be keeping tabs on retailers in the US and the UK to help you find stock - and to ensure you don't get ripped off.

We scored Nvidia's latest flagship GPU a hearty four and a half stars in our RTX 5090 review, calling it 'the supercar of graphics cards' and praising its stellar performance and design. 8K gaming is finally on the menu, even without AI-powered upscaling tech - though Nvidia's DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation features are nothing to sniff at, either.

Throughout the day we'll be bringing you stock updates and buying advice to help you snag a new RTX 5090. We also have a guide on where to buy the RTX 5080, in case you want to buy the more affordable GPU, which is also going on sale today (and which is also expected to sell out fast).

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN THE US

Orders for the Nvidia RTX 5090 will go live in the US on January 30, but stock is in high demand with retailers expected to sell out. Below, you can find all the retailers we recommend checking out:

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Nvidia

This should be your first port of call once stock drops: Nvidia sells not just third-party cards but its own Founders Edition versions of the RTX 5090 at MSRP - but this means that stock is likely to run out fast.

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is often a good place to pick up a new RTX card at retail price, and you can get the RTX 5090 Founders Edition here too. It's also worth noting that the retailer does sometimes throttle stock of highly-desired products to prioritize My Best Buy members, so if you've got a subscription, this could be your best option.

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Newegg

Newegg is a trusted retailer when it comes to PC hardware, and is often worth checking out when new graphics cards drop. It also offers a GPU trade-in scheme, which can save you some cash if you offer up your old graphics card as a sacrifice to the RTX gods.

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at B&H

Although B&H is best known as a photography retailer, it also stocks computer hardware - most crucially graphics cards. Since it's not one of the better-known GPU sellers, it can be a good place to track down stock of high-end cards.

In stock Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Amazon

Amazon is always worth checking, but it can also be a battleground for third-party scalpers and scammers whenever a new flagship Nvidia GPU drops, so be wary - don't drop $4,000+ on a suspect listing here.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN THE UK

The Nvidia RTX 5090 will go on sale in the UK on January 30 as well, though stock is likely to be limited there too. Here are the retailers we recommend keeping an eye on:

Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Nvidia

Nvidia will be selling the RTX 5090 on its own UK website as well, but be aware that the site is liable to go down or run slowly as eager shoppers flock to Team Green's storefront. You can buy not just the Founder's Edition, but other third-party models as well.

Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, and if you act quickly, you might be able to get your hands on a third-party RTX 5090 model on launch day. Amusingly, Overclockers currently has the price of every 5090 card set to £25,000 - hopefully not a portent of times to come!

Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Ebuyer

Strangely, Ebuyer only has a live hub page for RTX 5080 (not RTX 5090) cards prior to launch, but we'll keep an eye out in case this changes.

Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Scan

Scan will also be selling a range of RTX 5090 cards, although the selection appears to be a bit limited compared to some other retailers - however, you'll also be able to pick up a fully pre-built RTX 5090 gaming PC if that takes your fancy instead.

Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at CCL

There looks to be a decent amount of third party models of the RTX 5090 at CCL. The retailer is limiting GPUs to one per customer, so this could help prevent scalpers from buying up all the stock instantly to sell at a higher price. Hopefully.