Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5090: launch day is today, and these are the retailers I'd check
Where to get Nvidia's newest flagship GPU
Launch day for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 GPU has finally arrived, with the high-end GPU going on sale at 9AM ET / 6AM PST / 2PM GMT on January 30 for $1,999 / £1,939 / AU$4,039 for the Founders Edition card.
Despite the extremely high price, we expect stock to sell out incredibly quickly, which is where this guide to where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 comes in, as we'll be keeping tabs on retailers in the US and the UK to help you find stock - and to ensure you don't get ripped off.
We scored Nvidia's latest flagship GPU a hearty four and a half stars in our RTX 5090 review, calling it 'the supercar of graphics cards' and praising its stellar performance and design. 8K gaming is finally on the menu, even without AI-powered upscaling tech - though Nvidia's DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation features are nothing to sniff at, either.
Throughout the day we'll be bringing you stock updates and buying advice to help you snag a new RTX 5090. We also have a guide on where to buy the RTX 5080, in case you want to buy the more affordable GPU, which is also going on sale today (and which is also expected to sell out fast).
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090: US QUICK LINKS
- Nvidia: Buy direct from Nvidia (including Founders Edition and third-party GPUs)
- Amazon US: Major retailer will hopefully have stock of third party RTX 5090 GPUs
- Best Buy: Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition will be on sale
- Newegg: Founders Edition and third-party RTX 5090s go on sale soon
- B&H: Preorders start at 9am ET, Friday January 30
- Micro Center: Retailer will have stock from Nvidia and third parties
- Adorama: Worth checking for stock when sales go live
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090: UK QUICK LINKS
- Nvidia UK: Buy Founders Edition and third-party GPUs direct
- Amazon: Should have RTX 5090 models on sale
- Ebuyer: Already lists RTX 5090 models ahead of launch
- Scan: Get notified when RTX 5090 GPUs go on sale
- Overclockers: Respected retailer should have stock on launch day
- Box: Another well-known store for PC components should have RTX 5090 stock
- CCL: This retailer looks like it will have various third-party models of the RTX 5090
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN THE US
Orders for the Nvidia RTX 5090 will go live in the US on January 30, but stock is in high demand with retailers expected to sell out. Below, you can find all the retailers we recommend checking out:
Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Best Buy
Best Buy is often a good place to pick up a new RTX card at retail price, and you can get the RTX 5090 Founders Edition here too. It's also worth noting that the retailer does sometimes throttle stock of highly-desired products to prioritize My Best Buy members, so if you've got a subscription, this could be your best option.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5090 IN THE UK
The Nvidia RTX 5090 will go on sale in the UK on January 30 as well, though stock is likely to be limited there too. Here are the retailers we recommend keeping an eye on:
Nvidia RTX 5090 deals at Nvidia
Nvidia will be selling the RTX 5090 on its own UK website as well, but be aware that the site is liable to go down or run slowly as eager shoppers flock to Team Green's storefront. You can buy not just the Founder's Edition, but other third-party models as well.
Nvidia RTX 5090 stock at Overclockers
Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, and if you act quickly, you might be able to get your hands on a third-party RTX 5090 model on launch day. Amusingly, Overclockers currently has the price of every 5090 card set to £25,000 - hopefully not a portent of times to come!
LIVE: Latest Updates
Speaking of DLSS... some of you might be sitting there wondering about DLSS 4 and its fancy new Multi Frame Generation tech (the latter of which will be exclusive to RTX 5000 GPUs). The viability of DLSS and other upscaling tools of its ilk has been hotly contested by some sectors of the PC gaming community, some of whom claim that it's become a crutch - an excuse for Nvidia to dial back generational hardware improvements and for game developers to cheap out on PC optimization.
But if recently released usage data is accurate (and there's frankly no reason to believe it's not), it looks like DLSS is here to stay. Thankfully, the new DLSS 4 will be backward compatible with all RTX GPUs back to the 2000 generation - unlike DLSS 3, which was locked to RTX 4000 cards exclusively.
For anyone who's still on the fence about buying this GPU (although I'm not sure how you ended up here if that's the case), our Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 review is live for your to read. Our components editor, John Loeffler, gave it 4.5 stars, calling it "the supercar of graphics cards". He did knock it a bit for its "obscene" power consumption, which exceeded 550W in his testing, but praised its redesigned cooling and slimmer form factor.
Overall, it's a major step up from the RTX 4090 in terms of performance, even without factoring in DLSS 4, so once that upscaling tech rolls out on launch day, you can expect even better performance.
The new, sleeker RTX 5090 FE design reportedly almost didn't happen: earlier this week, we spotted a mysterious possible RTX 5090 prototype that was a seriously beefy boy, packing specs beyond the real 5090 and a truly absurd 800W power requirement.
While that prototype remains shrouded in uncertainty, it's possible that it might rear its head further down the line if Nvidia chooses to resurrect its long-dormant Titan RTX series for professional users.
Fun fact: the RTX 5090 is going to be quite a bit smaller than its predecessor the RTX 4090, despite ostensibly being a more powerful card. Yes, I have to say 'ostensibly' because we're not past the review embargo yet, but come on, we all know it's going to perform better.
I'm personally over the moon that Nvidia has opted to slim things down for this new high-end GPU, because quite frankly the RTX 4090 was a comically oversized beast of a card regardless of which model you bought. All of the Founders Edition models of every upcoming RTX 5000 card will be certified for Nvidia's own Small Form Factor Ready scheme, meaning lovers of compact PCs and living-room builds can rejoice.
Over in the UK, retailer Overclockers is currently listing all of its RTX 5090 cards with a healthy £25,000 price tag. Don't panic - this is almost certainly just a nifty trick to let them put them on sale immediately at 2PM GMT with a simple scheduled price change.
One Overclockers store posted on its Facebook page earlier today with a rather fun image showing stacks of RTX 5090 boxes - although if that's all the stock they have, perhaps we should be worried about those prices...
If previous RTX launch days are any indication, it’s possible that US stock will sell out near-instantly, but UK stock might stick around for at least a little longer. What can I say; we’re all broke on this side of the pond right now, we can’t all be rushing out to drop a cool two thousand on a new GPU.
However, this could create a potential opportunity for US shoppers - while some UK retailers are either limiting sales to UK buyers only or simply don’t ship overseas, if you know somebody in the UK, you might stand a better chance of getting your hands on a 5090 if you get them to buy it and then ship it across the Atlantic to you. Sure, it might cost you more, but better you give that cash to a friend or colleague than a scalper!
If you’re dead set on getting an RTX 5090 today, though, you’re in for an uphill battle: stock is expected to be extremely thin on the ground at both physical stores and digital retailers, with a legion of scalpers no doubt prepping their bots as I type this. Pricing is expected to sit above the $1,999 / £1,939 / AU$4,039 MSRP for most (if not all) third-party models, and you can bet that the first-party Founders Edition cards from Nvidia will sell out like hot cakes.
Still, there are measures you can take: make sure you’re signed up for stock alert notifications at every retailer that’s offering them, and be prepared to mash F5 when the expected 9AM ET / 6AM PST / 2PM GMT launch time rolls around.
I’m very excited now. The anticipation. We’re less than 90 minutes away from stock dropping at all major retailers in the US, UK, and beyond, so get ready to start hitting refresh on some online storefronts.
From early examinations of leaks and rumors (and our knowledge of how things went down during previous Nvidia GPU launches) I’ve concluded that it’s highly likely that RTX 5080 stock will be at least a bit more plentiful, so consider checking out our Where to Buy the RTX 5080 page to improve your odds of getting a new graphics card today.
After all, our RTX 5080 review concluded that it’s a stellar high-end GPU that should sit comfortably inside any PC gamer’s custom build for years to come, so it’s worthy of your consideration.