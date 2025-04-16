Where to buy RTX 5060 Ti: the best retailers in the US and UK to check for stock

Nvidia's latest mid-range GPU the RTX 5060 Ti is available to buy today and demand, as expected, is relatively high. The good news is that it doesn't look like the card is selling out quite as quickly as the higher-end cards from the brand but it's definitely recommended to pick one up sooner rather than later.

I've rounded up the best places to buy the RTX 5060 Ti in both the US and UK just down below including all the retailers that usually have the most reliable stock.

The RTX 5060 TI has two variants - the 16GB model for $429 MSRP and an 8GB model for $379. As with other recent releases, however, many retailers are posting prices that range quite far over these MSRPs. Keep an eye out for prices that are way over MSRP so you don't pay high-end prices for a mid-range card.

Our sister site PCGamer has just released its RTX 5060 Ti review and it's well worth checking out if you want a full rundown of this card. As an overview, the card is solid performer for the money, although it relies on the various Nvidia tricks like Multi Frame Generation and DLSS 4 to push a significant performance boost over its predecessor.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: US retailers

Check for stock Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Amazon

Amazon's stock usually lags behind other retailers by a few days so it's always a good option to check if you missed the initial wave of preorders. Be on the look out for scalpers, however, as third-party sites love to list cards at way over MSRP on Amazon.

Sold out Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Best Buy

Best Buy has already sold out of all of its initial RTX 5060 Ti stock but it's worth checking in daily for restocks. The retailer doesn't signpost its restocks but you can often get email alerts by contacting a sales rep on site. In rare occasions, sales reps can also help you track down local stock so it's well worth checking out Best Buy.

Check stock Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Newegg

Newegg is the most reliable online retailer for GPU launches and it currently has a few cards still in stock as of writing. If they're already sold out, don't hesitate to check in at Newegg for a few days as the retailer often has more stock that it lists sporadically. As with Amazon, keep an eye out for overpriced third-party listings on Newegg, however.

Check stock Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at B&H

Although B&H is best known as a photography retailer, it also stocks computer hardware - most crucially graphics cards. Since it's not one of the better-known GPU sellers, it can be a good place to track down stock of high-end cards.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: UK retailers

Check stock Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Overclockers

Overclockers usually has decent stock as well as pre-built options with GPU launches and that's the case right now with the RTX 5060 Ti. This retailer is also accepting preorders for a second wave so it's a great option if you've got your eye on a particular card variant or brand.

Check stock Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at CCL

CCL is a specialist retailer that's often overlooked in favor of the bigger sites but it's always a good option if other places are sold out. Right now, it has a few RTX 5060 Ti models in stock, albeit at slightly higher prices than MSRP.

Check stock Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Ebuyer

Another huge store to check for RTX 5060 Ti stock in the UK, Ebuyer currently has a number of cards sold out but you can still sign-up for a preorder on the next batch if you're willing to wait a bit for delivery.

Check stock Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Scan

Scan is always one of the biggest online retailers for graphics card launches - it likely has one of the best levels of stock overall. Right now, there are several 8GB and 16GB RTX 5060 Ti variants on sale with immediate delivery and preorder options for the listings that have sold out.