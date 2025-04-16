Where to buy RTX 5060 Ti: the best retailers in the US and UK to check for stock
Stock is running out quickly in the US but UK readers have plenty of options
Nvidia's latest mid-range GPU the RTX 5060 Ti is available to buy today and demand, as expected, is relatively high. The good news is that it doesn't look like the card is selling out quite as quickly as the higher-end cards from the brand but it's definitely recommended to pick one up sooner rather than later.
I've rounded up the best places to buy the RTX 5060 Ti in both the US and UK just down below including all the retailers that usually have the most reliable stock.
The RTX 5060 TI has two variants - the 16GB model for $429 MSRP and an 8GB model for $379. As with other recent releases, however, many retailers are posting prices that range quite far over these MSRPs. Keep an eye out for prices that are way over MSRP so you don't pay high-end prices for a mid-range card.
Our sister site PCGamer has just released its RTX 5060 Ti review and it's well worth checking out if you want a full rundown of this card. As an overview, the card is solid performer for the money, although it relies on the various Nvidia tricks like Multi Frame Generation and DLSS 4 to push a significant performance boost over its predecessor.
Where to buy GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: US quick links
- Amazon US: check stock
- Best Buy: check stock
- Newegg: check stock
- B&H: check stock
- Micro Center: check stock
Where to buy GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: UK quick links
- Amazon: check stock
- Ebuyer: check stock
- Scan: check stock
- Overclockers: check stock
- CCL: check stock
Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: US retailers
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Amazon
Amazon's stock usually lags behind other retailers by a few days so it's always a good option to check if you missed the initial wave of preorders. Be on the look out for scalpers, however, as third-party sites love to list cards at way over MSRP on Amazon.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Best Buy
Best Buy has already sold out of all of its initial RTX 5060 Ti stock but it's worth checking in daily for restocks. The retailer doesn't signpost its restocks but you can often get email alerts by contacting a sales rep on site. In rare occasions, sales reps can also help you track down local stock so it's well worth checking out Best Buy.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Newegg
Newegg is the most reliable online retailer for GPU launches and it currently has a few cards still in stock as of writing. If they're already sold out, don't hesitate to check in at Newegg for a few days as the retailer often has more stock that it lists sporadically. As with Amazon, keep an eye out for overpriced third-party listings on Newegg, however.
Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: UK retailers
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Overclockers
Overclockers usually has decent stock as well as pre-built options with GPU launches and that's the case right now with the RTX 5060 Ti. This retailer is also accepting preorders for a second wave so it's a great option if you've got your eye on a particular card variant or brand.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti stock at Scan
Scan is always one of the biggest online retailers for graphics card launches - it likely has one of the best levels of stock overall. Right now, there are several 8GB and 16GB RTX 5060 Ti variants on sale with immediate delivery and preorder options for the listings that have sold out.
- These are the best graphics cards of 2025
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.