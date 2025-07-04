The world’s fastest SSD now available for just $229.99 for 2TB, its cheapest price ever but hurry up before stocks vanish ahead of Prime Day
The SN8100 from SanDisk is the quickest mainstream SSD you can buy right now
The WD_Black SN8100 is widely recognized as the fastest SSD that you can buy right now and SanDisk is selling it direct for as low as $229.99, a price that includes delivery and a free 15W Ixpand wireless charger worth $13.99.
That’s an extra saving of $40 on top of the existing $21 price cut; note that this price will be reflected at check out once you add the item to your basket, not on the product page. The offer ends on July 7th.
Today's best WD_Black SN8100 2TB SSD deal
If you want to boost your creative rig or excel at AI workloads, then this SSD is the perfect match for you. And Sandisk just made it an even better deal thanks to a $40 discount that ends on Monday 7/7. Be quick if you want to catch the world’s fastest SSD on the market.
Amazon, Walmart, B&H Photo and Newegg all have it at $269.99 so SanDisk’s 15% discount is a small but significant one.
Tomshardware, our sister publication, says that it's "the pinnacle of SSD design, bringing fantastic performance and power efficiency in one nice package.” It gave it a 4.5/5 rating and an Editor’s choice badge, with the only con being its price ($279.99 at the time of review).
The SN8100 can reach speeds of up to 14,900 / 14,000 MB/s for sequential writes and up to 2,300K / 2,400K random read and write IOPS.
It’s a shame though that you cannot add an Ontrack data recovery plan from $9.99 for a 2-year subscription for this particular drive. Other SanDisk drives, like the WD_Black SN850X, offer this very useful option.
Looking for more savings? Right now, we're rounding up the best Prime Day SSD deals around, and check out our live hub for the most up to date Prime Day deals on all tech.
Here’s a list of other PCIe Gen5 SSDs
- Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB, 14.8GBps, $239.99 at Amazon
- Corsair MP700 Elite 2TB, 10GBps, $198.99 at Amazon
- PNY CS2150 2TB, 10.2GBps, $169.99 at Amazon
- Crucial T705, 2TB, 13.6GBps, $229.99 at Amazon
- Crucial T700, 2TB, 12.4GBps, $219.99 at Amazon
- Sabrent Rocket 5 2TB, 14GBps, $339.99 at Amazon
- TEAMGROUP T-Force GC PRO 2TB, 12.5GBps, $179.99
- TEAMGROUP T-Force Z540 2TB, 12.4GBps, $219.99
- TEAMGROUP T-Force GA PRO 2TB, 10GBps, $179.99
- GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 14000, 2TB, 14.5GBps, $251.88
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
