The WD_Black SN8100 is widely recognized as the fastest SSD that you can buy right now and SanDisk is selling it direct for as low as $229.99, a price that includes delivery and a free 15W Ixpand wireless charger worth $13.99.

That’s an extra saving of $40 on top of the existing $21 price cut; note that this price will be reflected at check out once you add the item to your basket, not on the product page. The offer ends on July 7th.

Today's best WD_Black SN8100 2TB SSD deal

WD_Black SN8100 2TB SSD: was $290.99 now $229.99 at Newegg If you want to boost your creative rig or excel at AI workloads, then this SSD is the perfect match for you. And Sandisk just made it an even better deal thanks to a $40 discount that ends on Monday 7/7. Be quick if you want to catch the world’s fastest SSD on the market.

Amazon, Walmart, B&H Photo and Newegg all have it at $269.99 so SanDisk’s 15% discount is a small but significant one.

Tomshardware, our sister publication, says that it's "the pinnacle of SSD design, bringing fantastic performance and power efficiency in one nice package.” It gave it a 4.5/5 rating and an Editor’s choice badge, with the only con being its price ($279.99 at the time of review).

The SN8100 can reach speeds of up to 14,900 / 14,000 MB/s for sequential writes and up to 2,300K / 2,400K random read and write IOPS.

It’s a shame though that you cannot add an Ontrack data recovery plan from $9.99 for a 2-year subscription for this particular drive. Other SanDisk drives, like the WD_Black SN850X, offer this very useful option.

