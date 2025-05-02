GPU prices in 2025: current prices on all the latest graphics cards on the market

For PC gamers, the best graphics cards are the most important component in any gaming PC, as it is the biggest driver of high frame rates for your games, no matter the resolution. They are also one of the most expensive components of your PC, making current GPU prices a real challenge for PC builders and upgraders out there.

After a bit of a reprieve following the cryptobubble crash in 2023 and 2024, GPU prices have begun to rise again as stock shortages and scalping drives up the prices of the best Nvidia graphics cards, and to a lesser extent, the best AMD graphics cards. Even Intel GPUs aren’t immune, and it’s become all but impossible to find GPUs at MSRP in 2025.

With so many GPUs on the market, finding the best GPU prices for the card you want can be tough. That's why I’ve combed through all of the US retailers to find the best GPU deals I can and bring them together in one place to help you track down the best deal on the graphics card you want.

Nvidia RTX 50 series: best GPU prices available today

(Image credit: Future)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series has gotten a mixed reception from reviewers and enthusiasts alike, but that hasn’t stopped scalpers and limited stock from driving up the prices on these cards into obscene territory.

While some cards, like the Nvidia RTX 5070, have better stock levels and pricing than others, getting an RTX 50 series card at MSRP is pretty much impossible right now no matter what card you’re looking for, so getting the best price possible is more important than ever if you’re looking to make an upgrade.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Best price Current MSRP Premium RTX 5090 $3,777.00 $1,999.00 89% RTX 5080 $1,399.99 $999.00 40% RTX 5070 Ti $839.00 $749.00 12% RTX 5070 $609.00 $549.00 11% RTX 5060 Ti 16GB $529.00 $429.00 23% RTX 5060 Ti 8GB $419.00 $379.00 11%

Nvidia RTX 40 series: best GPU prices available today

(Image credit: Future)

With the release of the Nvidia RTX 50 series, stock levels of the RTX 40 series have been quickly dwindling. Prices are still higher than they should be, and the stock that is left is mostly third-party cards that started off more expensive than MSRP, or GPUs with very inflated prices over where they should be.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Best price Current MSRP Premium RTX 4090 $2,769.98 $1,599.00 73% RTX 4080 Super $1,530.00 $999.00 53% RTX 4080 $1,499.99 $1,199.00 25% RTX 4070 Ti Super $1,199.00 $749.00 60% RTX 4070 Ti $1,199.98 $699.00 72% RTX 4070 Super $769.99 $599.00 29% RTX 4070 $999.00 $549.00 82% RTX 4060 Ti 16GB $749.90 $499.00 50% RTX 4060 Ti 8GB $549.99 $399.00 38% RTX 4060 $389.00 $299.00 30%

AMD Radeon RX 9000 series: best GPU prices available today

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

AMD's latest series of GPUs are some of the best there are, so demand is very high for these cards which is definitely driving up their prices. However, their lower starting prices are helping keep things from getting as out of control as the GPU prices for the Nvidia's comparable offerings.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Best price Current MSRP Premium RX 9070 XT $849.99 $599.00 42% RX 9070 $819.60 $549.00 49%

AMD Radeon RX 7000 series: best GPU prices available today

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

With the release of the AMD RX 9000 series, the stock of the AMD RX 7000 series is continuing to dwindle, which is offering opportunities for sale pricing on these GPUs as retailers try to clear up inventory space for newer cards.

However, many of these cards were released (and ordered by retailers) back during AMD's original MSRP for various cards, meaning that even if the price the retailer is selling them for hasn't changed, they are still above these cards' current MSRP.

That said, AMD's cards still aren't seeing the kinds of price inflation that Nvidia cards experience, so the RX 7000 series offers gamers some awesome value right now.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Best price Current MSRP Premium RX 7900 XTX $999.99 $849.00 18% RX 7900 XT $899.99 $659.00 37% RX 7900 GRE $729.99 $549.00 33% RX 7800 XT $579.99 $449.00 29% RX 7700 XT $549.67 $399.00 38% RX 7600 XT $379.99 $329.00 15% RX 7600 $309.99 $249.00 24%

Intel Arc: best GPU prices available today

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Intel Arc graphics cards are harder to come by nowadays, but the level of demand for Arc cards isn't nearly as extreme as what you get with Nvidia and AMD, so there isn't really the kind of price inflation we see with the other two GPU makers.

Still, we do get cards like the Arc B580 selling for nearly $400, which is a greater than 50% premium over Intel's suggested pricing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Best price Current MSRP Premium Arc B580 $389.00 $249.00 56% Arc B570 $329.00 $229.00 44% Arc A770 16GB $349.00 $229.00 52% Arc A770 8GB OUT OF STOCK $199.00 N/A Arc A750 $269.99 $169.00 60% Arc A580 OUT OF STOCK $159.00 N/A Arc A380 $188.55 $99.00 90%