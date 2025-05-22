The best graphics cards of Computex 2025: all the best of GeForce, Radeon, and Arc GPUs

Computex is always a great show to see the latest and best graphics cards from major manufacturers like MSI, Palit, Gigabyte, and others, and Computex 2025 has definitely delivered on that front with many card makers introducing new designs and refining existing ones.

With the recent announcement of the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT and the launch of the RTX 5060 from Nvidia at the beginning of the week, pretty much the entire market stack for GPUs was on display, including a few Professional workstation cards like the new Intel B60.

And while there were plenty of GPUs on display, a few of them were real standouts from the pack, and so I'm rounding up the best graphics cards I saw at Computex 2025, from concept cards to small-form-factor gems.

Palit GeForce RTX 5090 Tornado

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

One of my favorite Nvidia graphics cards on display at Computex was the Palit GeForce RTX 5090 Tornado concept card, which is the first third-party graphcis card I've seen to use the dual-flow-through cooling design first seen in the RTX 5090 Founders Edition.

Most RTX 5090 cards being shown off at Computex are massive triple-tan beasts with enormous heatsinks (that is, when they aren't using AIO cooling), and Nvidia's new dual pass-through design was one of my favorite things about the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080.

Finding a third-party Nvidia partner adopt the cooling design, even if it's in concept form, is great to see.

Colorful GeForce RTX 5090 Doom The Dark Ages Special Edition

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Colorful also had a special edition card on display, this one a Doom: The Dark Ages themed Nvidia RTX 5090 with solid metal detailing.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This card is only one of ten that the company is producing, and so isn't going on sale, but the solid metal details on the card are awesome and make me with it was an actual consumer product (though it's heavy enough that I almost knocked it off its holder, which might have brought the number of cards in existence down to nine).

Colorful GeForce RTX 5090 Neptune

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

While I generally find graphcis cards with AIO coolers to be a bit excessive, personally, I'd make an exception for the Colorful RTX 5090 Neptune. The silver metal look with ocean blue LED accents immediately makes me think of a spaceship, but in a good way. It's like you pulled this GPU out of a Starfleet vessel, and I'll take that kind of build any day of the week.

ASRock Arc Pro B60 Passive

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

It's not very often you get to see a passively cooled graphics card in 2025, and so the ASRock Arc Pro B60 Passive card caught my eye almost immediately. I haven't tested the Arc Pro B60, so I have no idea how much power it draws and whether passive cooling would be enough to keep the card functioning at peak performance, but it's always good to see different ways of doing things, and passive cooling is always pretty cool, at least in principle.

Zotac GeForce RTX 5060 Low-profile

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Usually, low-profile discrete GPUs are just a PCB and maybe a heatsink, as there's very little room to put much else on a form factor so small, but the Zotac RTX 5060 Low Profile GPU manages to squeeze three fans onto a very slim card, making it a perfect GPU for small case designs.